Seth Brooks Binzer -- better known by his stage name, Shifty Shellshock, in the rock-rap group Crazy Town -- has died. He was 49.

According to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s website, the singer passed away at his residence on Monday. The cause of death has not been disclosed.

Binzer and Crazy Town gained fame for their chart-topping hit, "Butterfly," which soared to the top of the Billboard Hot 100 in 2001 and became an anthem of the early 2000s.

Crazy Town formed in Los Angeles in 1995 and quickly gained a following with their blend of rock, hip-hop, and electronic music. "Butterfly," a track from their debut album, The Gift of Game, became a breakout hit, and was featured in the 2002 film, Orange County, starring Jack Black and Colin Hanks.

Despite their initial success, Crazy Town faced challenges, including lineup changes and Binzer's struggles with substance abuse. The band released several more albums, but none achieved the same success as their debut. In 2008, Binzer appeared on Celebrity Rehab With Dr. Drew, where he openly discussed his battle with drugs.

The musician is survived by his two sons, Halo and Gage.

