Scott Stapp and Jaclyn are headed for divorce.

According to multiple reports, the Creed frontman and Jaclyn are calling it quits after 18 years of marriage. As first reported by TMZ, Jaclyn actually filed for divorce last May. It's also not the first time she filed for divorce. The outlet reported Jaclyn filed for divorce in 2014 and 2022, but she called off the divorce both times.

This time around, a rep for Jaclyn tells the outlet that the split had been in the works for a while now and she intends to move forward with the dissolution of the marriage. The rep added Jaclyn has decided to move on from the marriage and her priority is their three children -- daughter Milán, 17, and sons Daniel, 13, and Anthony, 6.

Stapp also shares 25-year-old son, Jagger, from his previous marriage to Hilaree Burns.

A spokesperson for the rock star told People, "Out of respect for their family, Scott intends to navigate this difficult time privately."

The "With Arms Wide Open" singer and Jaclyn, who is the director of Miss Florida USA, tied the knot in 2006.

Scott and Jaclyn Stapp at the Grand Ole Opry House on June 1, 2014 in Nashville, Tennessee. - Getty

After news of the divorce made headlines, Stapp took to his Instagram Story on Saturday and posted a video of a motivational speaker touching on leaving others with dignity.

"Speak without being offensive. Listen without being defensive. And always leave your opponent with their dignity," the man says in the video.

It was only in March when Stapp opened up to People about the ups and downs of marriage.

"Relationships teach you a lot of things, good and bad, and I've learned that no matter how they resolve or how they continue, that each stage in each season of the relationship is most definitely a learning experience," he said. "You have to look back at it as such, no matter what, and you have to reframe it. Reframing it no matter what the circumstance is precipitates growth and helps you become a better human being and a better partner."

RELATED CONTENT: