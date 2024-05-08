David Duchovny Shares What He's Proud of Following Téa Leoni Divorce

All these years later, David Duchovny can look back fondly on how post-divorce life turned out, and a lot of the credit goes to his ex-wife, actress Téa Leoni.

During an appearance on SiriusXM’s Let's Talk Off Camera with Kelly Ripa podcast, the X-Files star opened up about his point of view as far as his divorce is concerned. Ripa touched on the subject when she shared that their 2014 divorce triggered sad feelings for her and husband Mark Consuelos as if they had "personally invested in it, which is so ridiculous."

Duchovny was touched by the sentiment. He said as much before sharing what he's proud of the most following the divorce.

"Well, that's sweet to say, but, you know, I'm proud of the way we raised the kids afterwards and, you know, we all stayed very close together in the city and, you know, as a child of divorce myself, it was something that I never wanted to do, but of course, you know, I did and we did and just did the best that we could afterwards."

Duchovny and Leoni share two adult children -- daughter West, 24, and son, Kyd, 21. The Californication star and the Madam Secretary star first separated in 2008, the same year he entered rehab for sex addiction. They soon reconciled but ultimately separated in 2011 before they filed for divorce in 2014.

David Duchovny and Tea Leoni at the 67th Annual Golden Globes Awards on Jan. 17, 2010 in Beverly Hills, California. - Getty

That same year, Leoni opened up about the divorce in an interview with Parade.

"Listen, David gave me the two greatest gifts on the plant," she told the outlet, via E! News. "I don't know how I could ever hate him. We've always loved each other, and we adore these kids."

For his part, Duchovny told The Telegraph in 2023 that the worst moment of his life was telling his kids their parents were getting divorced.

"I still can't think about it without feeling terrible," he said. "It's actually a memory that I push out if it comes up. I don't want to think about it. It happened nearly 10 years ago now, so the wound has healed a little bit but it's not my wound; it's theirs. And that's why I push it away. I'll never know it."

