David Duchovny Explained the Concept of 'Booty Calls' to Prince Charles: Watch!

The 57-year-old X-Files star on Friday made an appearance The Late Late Show with James Corden, where Corden trotted out a picture from the '90s of him sitting and smiling with Prince Charles at a concert, looking "very chummy." Since the Royal Wedding is just around the corner, Corden wanted to know the context of that photo.

"What were you talking about?" the host asked, perplexed.

After recalling Prince Charles being confused about signs referencing Duchovny's ex-wife, Tea Leoni (which he mistakenly thought referred to "tea," the drink, as opposed to "Tea," the person), Duchovny recalled a hilariously awkward conversation that arose after All Saints' "Bootie Call" started playing.

"In the song, which I don't remember, they say the phrase 'booty call' over and over again and I saw Prince Charles just kind of looking perplexed. And he said, 'Booty call...'" Duchovny recalled, using a very posh British accent. "And I said, well I can explain it you, it's a little off color, but I can do it. And he said, 'Yes, please.'"

Duchovny continued, providing possibly the only diplomatic answer truly befitting of royalty.

"I said, 'Well it's when a man or a woman calls a man or a woman to come to their home late at night for the express purpose of," Duchovny told Corden, pausing. "Of... getting together and then leaving right afterward."

And Prince Charles's response? He got the picture.

"And he said, 'Oh...'" Duchovny said.

