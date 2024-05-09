Christine Quinn Seemingly Breaks Silence on Christian Dumontet Divorce

In the wake of the tumultuous events surrounding her estranged husband, Christian Dumontet, former Selling Sunset star Christine Quinn is speaking out for the first time since their highly publicized split.

Dumontet found himself in legal trouble in March when he was arrested following a domestic incident. Allegations arose that during the altercation, his and Quinn's three-year-old son, Christian George, was harmed by a glass bottle.

Subsequently, Dumontet was taken into police custody. But this wasn't the end of his legal woes, as he was arrested again for violating an emergency protective order.

Christian Richard Dumontet and Christine Quinn - Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Nearly two months since his initial arrest, Dumontet is facing formal charges. According to PageSix, Dumontet has been charged with three misdemeanors: assault, child abuse/endangerment and violation of a protection order.

Amidst this legal development, Quinn took to X (formerly Twitter) with a cryptic message, writing, "Trash always takes itself out.."

While not explicitly mentioning Dumontet in her post, she did repost an article about her estranged husband's charges.

Christine Quinn Reposts Husbands Charges - X

Quinn and Dumontet tied the knot in 2019 and welcomed their son in 2021. Following Dumontet's arrests, he filed for divorce in April.

