Christine Quinn has been granted a temporary restraining order against her estranged husband, Christian Dumontet.

According to court documents obtained by ET, Dumontet has been ordered to stay away from Quinn and their 2-year-old son, Christian, until at least their next court hearing date set for April 17. The court order stipulates Dumontet cannot own, posses, have, buy or try to buy, receive or try to receive, or in any other way get any prohibited items" including guns or ammunition.

The court order further stipulated that within 24 hours of receiving the restraining order, Dumontet must also "sell to or store with a licensed gun dealer, or turn in to law enforcement any prohibited items [he] may have in his immediate possession or control." Dumontet is not allowed to "harass, attack, strike, threaten, assault (sexually or otherwise), hit, follow, stalk, molest, destroy personal property, keep under surveillance, impersonate, block movements, annoy by phone or other electronic means or disturb the peace."

Dumontet must stay at least 100 yards away from Quinn and their son, and that includes within 100 yards of her home, workplace, car or their child's school or child care facility. The court order further stipulates that Dumontet must also immediately move out of the family's home in the Hollywood Hills and stay away from Quinn's two Yorkshire Terriers -- Bubby and Teddy.

In her request, Quinn had requested for custody of their son but the court denied that request until they can discuss the matter at the April 17 hearing. The estranged couple has also been ordered to attend Family Court Services mediation in regard to custody of their son. The court order was signed by the judge on March 28, one day after Quinn filed the paperwork requesting a temporary restraining order. She was recently spotted in Los Angeles, where she swapped out the engagement ring Dumontet gave her.

The court order comes more than two weeks after Dumontet was arrested for alleged assault with a deadly weapon. Some 48 hours later, Dumontet was arrested again for going to his and Quinn's Hollywood Hills home.

As ET previously reported, Quinn claimed in her temporary restraining order request that the arrest stemmed from Dumontet flying into a fit of rage when she tried to talk to him about the family's expenses. She had claimed she was growing dissatisfied with "his lack of financial contribution and what I perceived as a lack of effort he made to be a true partner."

At that point, Quinn claimed, he became angry and started throwing things at her, including decorative items that had metal rods in them. She also claimed Dumontet started urinating on the floor and threw dog feces at her.

Per the court filing, Quinn claimed the marriage had been deteriorating for some time, and the ordeal convinced her to leave Dumontet for good. She claimed she secretly started making plans to leave with their son on the day Dumontet was arrested on March 19 for alleged domestic violence. Paparazzi later photographed Dumontet being escorted out of the family home by police.

Prior to his arrest that day, Quinn claimed she had started to pack her things when Dumontet rushed into the bedroom and started yelling. She then claimed he threw a bag full of recyclables at her but instead hit their son. Quinn claimed the bag of recyclables had glass in it and alleged that when their son started screaming, she left the room with their son and called 911.

