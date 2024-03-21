Christine Quinn's husband, Christian Dumontet, has been in handcuffs twice in 48 hours.

The Selling Sunset alum's husband was arrested at 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday night for a misdemeanor charge, according to online records. He was released just over five hours later Thursday morning on $30,000 bond. He is due in court on April 11.

TMZ reported Dumontet was arrested after going to his and Quinn's Hollywood Hills home, allegedly violating an emergency protective order. Dumontet made headlines just a day ago when photos emerged of him being arrested and taken away in handcuffs while barefoot and in a robe outside their home on Tuesday afternoon.

Los Angeles police confirmed to ET that officers reported to the residence after Dumontet allegedly threw a bag containing a glass bottle at Quinn, missing her but allegedly hitting their 2-year-old son, Christian, causing an injury. Per police, the toddler was treated at the scene by paramedics and then taken to a local hospital. Meanwhile, Dumontet was arrested for felony assault with a deadly weapon, police confirmed. ET learned a restraining order had been filed by Quinn.

Citing sources, TMZ reported that Quinn and their son were not at the property when Dumontet was arrested on Wednesday night and have not been back to the house since going to the hospital on Tuesday.

While Quinn has not yet addressed the incident publicly, a source previously called the situation "devastatingly raw."

An original cast member of Netflix's hit reality real estate series, Selling Sunset, Quinn rose to fame as she appeared on five drama-filled seasons before leaving the Oppenheim Group in 2022 and exiting the show.

RELATED CONTENT: