Looks like there may be a new blonde at the O group!

Last week, the Selling Sunset's Bre Tiesi shared a series of new photos on Instagram -- and debuted brand new blonde hair.

"Bodies on bodies, on bodies on bodies 😝," the reality TV star captioned the post.

In the picture, Bre rocks a black power suit and holds a matching suitcase and completes the look with white boots. The moment racked up thousands of likes. But her followers also noted comparisons to former Selling Sunset cast member and The Oppenheim Group employee, Christine Quinn.

"Christine????😍," one user wrote.

"I thought this was Christine omg😂," another user wrote.

"giving the OG @thechristinequinn 💎💎💎," yet another user added.

Christine was known not only for her big personality and mentality (which dubbed her the villain) during her time on the series, but her long blonde tresses and out-of-the 90210 fashion sense.

Christine appeared on Selling Sunset from season 1 until the end of season 5. Following her exit, Bre made her arrival during season 6 and, according to viewers, filled Christine's red bottoms.

Prior to showing the world her real estate skills on the series, Bre spoke to ET, where she addressed the viewers deeming her the new "villain" following Christine's departure.

Listen, she's a bad b***h," Bre said. "I have all the respect for her in the world, I would definitely say I'm very different than Christine Quinn, and I think people will see that. I love the fashion, I love the drama, I love her craft so I get the comparison and I know everyone's looking for a villain. Hopefully they watch it and they see that we're not the same, but I definitely bring something to the table."

While Christine's departure from the series and the O Group has been set, it's still to be determined if Bre will return for the next season of the Netflix series -- following her explosive exit during the season 7 finale.

Selling Sunset is streaming on Netflix.

