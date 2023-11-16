Bre Tiesi made a shocking reveal following her claim that she hooked up with Michael B. Jordan.

During a season 7 episode of Selling Sunset, the real estate agent sat with her co-stars, Amanza Smith, Emma Hernan and Chrishell Stause, and implied that she once slept with Jordan -- a revelation that came as a shock to her co-stars and millions of fans.

In the scene where the claim about Jordan is made, the cast members are going around a table and discussing their celebrity crushes when Amanza tells the others that she loves Michael, prompting Bre to respond: "I could do that and I've done that," before adding that she's "slept with" all her favorite celebrities.

During the season 7 Selling Sunset reunion, which began streaming on Netflix Wednesday, Bre elaborated on their alleged hookup.

While taking a lie detector test, host Tan France asks Bre, "Is Michael B. Jordan good in bed?"

Trying to keep things coy, the 32-year-old real estate agent covered her face while letting out a little laugh. The reaction prompted Tan to go deeper.

"I kind of want to know for myself. He's my hall pass," the Queer Eye star says.

To which Bre replies, "I'm going to be in so much trouble," before shaking her head no.

Following the spicy revelations, ET spoke to Bre, who revealed that she didn't believe a little bit of girl talk would find its way past the edit room.

"We were all having girl talk, and we were sitting and resetting the cameras -- it wasn't a conversation that was technically..." Bre said before stopping abruptly, gesturing to say that she had thought the conversation was off-camera.

"I know better and that's my own fault. I know better," Bre added before asking fans to give her "a little slack" for accidentally admitting something.

Michael has not spoken out about Bre's claim. For his part, the Creed star was last linked to Lori Harvey.

Bre, on the other hand, shares 1-year-old son Legendary with Nick Cannon, whom she told ET was one of her crushes, and the bit she believed would make it on air.

"I was actually having a conversation and I had said that I had had a baby with my celebrity crush, but that didn't make it," Bre said. "You know, there's other things that happen in these conversations, but remember, we want to make a good show. Whatever makes it, makes it and whatever doesn't, doesn't. But also, that wasn't my intention."

