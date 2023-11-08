Following the dramatic conclusion of Selling Sunset season 7, reality TV star Bre Tiesi sat down with ET to discuss her future with the hit series and her relationship with Nick Cannon.

When asked how she manages her relationship with Cannon while maintaining the freedom to explore other aspects of her life, Tiesi emphasized her commitment to transparency.

"I will say right now I'm not exploring other things, I'm very much barely managing my child and my life. I don't have time to really do that," she tells ET's Brice Sander. "But I think for me, I'm someone that's so honest and so open, and I'm never going to lie or avoid things, so when people ask me about dating or who I've dated or experiences, I answer like I just don't really see the point in lying about it."

Tiesi continued to express her respect for Cannon as her co-parent and partner.

"I will always be respectful of Nick as being my partner with my son and a co-parent no matter what," she emphasizes. "Even if I did have another partner or I started dating, it would still always be something that is very important to me that I would never be disrespectful."

The real estate agent described Cannon as "forever and ever" and noted that he's also "like my best friend."

When asked about her long-term plans and the possibility of marriage, Tiesi admitted that she doesn't envision herself following the traditional path.

"You know, I don't really think about it like that," she says. "I don't know this whole growing old with somebody and getting married, like, I love that for people that want that. For people that want that, it's not really something that's, like, my focus."

Tiesi's discussion extended to her role in The Oppenheim Group and Selling Sunset. She professed her love for her colleagues but emphasized that her primary focus is financial success.

"At the end of the day, I'm about my bag," she declares. In response to criticisms about her earnings and the show's percentage splits, she maintained that the details were confidential. "Y'all don't know the percentage, so don't think you do, 'cause there's a reason you can't find it," Tiesi says.

In the opening scene of episode 11, Tiesi initiated a meeting with Jason Oppenheim to discuss various concerns on her mind. She specifically voiced her dissatisfaction regarding the financial arrangement in place at The Oppenheim Group, where it was disclosed that the company retained 20 percent of agent commissions.

Tiesi then opened up about her potential return to Selling Sunset for season 8. "Yeah, I don't know," she says. Reflecting on the past year, Tiesi mentioned the challenges of motherhood, postpartum experiences, and the toll that filming had taken on her. "I'm really just taking this time to kind of recalibrate and see if that's really another situation I want to put myself in," she admits.

Tiesi added that she wants a positive and peaceful future, saying, "I'm trying to vibrate a little higher than that and, you know, be present and happy with my son, and I don't really want to be around people that are deliberately trying to have me lose my cool."

All seven seasons of Selling Sunset are now streaming on Netflix.

RELATED CONTENT: