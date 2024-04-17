Selling Sunset star Christine Quinn's estranged husband, Christian Dumontet, has had his request for a restraining order against Quinn dismissed by a judge.

Dumontet filed for his own order of protection against the former reality TV star amid her filing for a restraining order against him earlier this month.

Quinn's attorney, Jacqueline Sparagna of Werksman Jackson & Quinn LLP, released a statement to ET on Wednesday, confirming the dismissal.

"We are pleased that the Court dismissed Christian's baseless request for a DVRO against Christine today. As such, all of his requests have been denied again," Sparagna stated. "The Court also extended Christine's Temporary Restraining Order [TRO] protecting her and her son from Christian until May 14, 2024. We look forward to appearing at that hearing to obtain a permanent restraining order."

ET has obtained legal documents confirming that Quinn's TRO has been extended by the court.

On April 5, Dumontet filed for divorce from Quinn in Los Angeles County Superior Court. As for the dissolution of marriage, Dumontet cited "irreconcilable differences."

Christian Richard Dumontet and Christine Quinn in March 2023 - Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

In his divorce petition, Dumontet requests for sole legal and physical custody of their 2-year-old son, Christian. Dumontet checked the box requesting that Quinn be granted child visitations.

On April 16, Quinn responded to the divorce filing, also requesting legal and physical custody. Quinn requests spousal support and for the court to terminate the ability to award Dumontet support.

Additionally, Quinn asked the court to hold Dumontet responsible for "unpaid hospital bills related to the birth of the parties' son." The pair share a 2-year-old son, Christian. Quinn and Dumontet got engaged on Valentine's Day in 2019. They were married that same year on Dec. 15, 2019, at a cathedral in downtown Los Angeles.

Quinn alleges that Dumontet owes "an amount in excess of $100,000" in hospital bills, and claims her estranged husband "stated he would pay these bills. However, he has allowed them to enter collections under [her] name (without her knowledge), severely impacting her credit."

ET has reached out to Dumontet's legal team for comment.

As for Dumontet's requrst for a Domestic Violence Restraining Order, he filed the documents through the Superior Court of California, Los Angeles County, on March 25, according to legal documents obtained by ET at the time. Through the documents, the businessman disputes the claims that led to his arrest on March 20 for assault with a deadly weapon.

In the documents, Dumontet listed the date of alleged abuse as March 19, 2024, the day before he was removed from his and Quinn in handcuffs. Dumontet said that he was not threatened with guns or weapons and that there was no one else present during the incident. He noted that he had allegedly been abused by Quinn just once.

Dumontet requested that Quinn stays away from his home, which he has listed as their shared Los Angeles residence, and requested an order for her to move out -- as he claimed that he owns the home and pays for some or all of the rent or mortgage. The businessman also requested to have control of the property, and requested that no changes be made by Quinn to his or their child's health insurance. He also requested that their communication be recorded.

As for their son, Dumontet filed a request for visitation and custody order. In the documents, Dumontet listed that he is involved in a criminal case where a citation was issued for his appearance in court on April 10 "based on false allegations of DV."

Dumontet requested that Quinn only be allowed to travel within Los Angles with their son. He also requested that the judge make joint physical and legal custody orders when it comes to their child, allow unsupervised visits with their son, that she does not move the child without his permission, and provide travel plans and documents.

Dumontet claimed that his reason for the filing is because Quinn does not have strong ties to California and has threatened to take the child away and is not cooperating in parenting.

His declaration filed with the restraining order request stated there have "never been incidents of domestic violence within the relationship, throughout the marriage. Instead, the pair have has disagreements when it comes to the state of their house, and cleaning up after the two dogs." The declaration also stated that their son Christian's childcare has become an issue.

The documents also give a rundown of the alleged events of March 19, 2024, the day of his arrest. Los Angeles police confirmed to ET that officers reported to the residence after Dumontet allegedly threw a bag containing a glass bottle at Quinn, missing her but allegedly hitting their 2-year-old son, Christian, causing an injury. Per police, the toddler was treated at the scene by paramedics and then taken to a local hospital. Meanwhile, Dumontet was arrested for felony assault with a deadly weapon, police confirmed. ET learned a restraining order had been filed by Quinn.

According to online records, Dumontet was cuffed once again, 48 hours after the incident. Per Los Angeles police, he was arrested for violating a restraining order. He was released just over five hours later on $30,000 bond. He is due in court on April 11.

TMZ reported Dumontet was arrested after going to his and Quinn's Hollywood Hills home.

In the filed declaration, Dumontet alleged that on the day of the incident, after he found that her dogs urinated on very "valuable" and "irreplicable" sentimental items, he went into the bedroom to confront her about the mess the dogs made.

"As he entered the bedroom, he found Ms. Quinn laying on the bed, with cleaning items, soda cans, and food waste haphazardly strewn around the room, cleaning fluid spilled on the floor and seeping into the hardwood, towels and rags strewn about the floor and a mostly empty trash bag filled only with some soiled rags and paper towels in it, on the ground," the declaration stated.

"Mr. Dumontet asked Ms. Quinn to get up and clean the mess both in the bedroom and in the rest of the house, however Ms. Quinn refused, telling him that she tried to clean but was not going to do anything further. At that point Mr. Dumontet grabbed the trash bag from the floor and threw it to the side of the room, against the wall. Mr. Dumontet did not throw the bag towards Ms. Quinn, or their son. Additionally, there was no glass in the bag, as there was no broken glass in the room or anywhere in the house."

Dumontet claimed that shortly after having a calm conversation with Quinn after she removed their child from the room, "LAPD police officers stormed the bedroom with guns drawn, ordering Mr. Dumontet out of the house without any time to gather any personal belongings, and while still in his bathrobe."

Dumontet's filing also claimed that Quinn had "filed a false police report with fabricated allegations of domestic violence in an attempt to gain an upper hand in potential divorce and custody proceedings and is using paparazzi and gossip websites to embarrass and humiliate him further." He also claimed that Quinn has blocked him from contact with family, friends, co-workers and from accessing his finances, medications, and personal and legal paperwork and tools essential to his work.

The next hearing in the ongoing legal battle is set for May 14.

RELATED CONTENT: