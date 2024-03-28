Christine Quinn is changing up a telling accessory. In the former Selling Sunset star's first public outing since her husband, Christian Dumontet's, multiple arrests, she swapped out her engagement ring for another stunning sparkler.

On Wednesday, Quinn attended an event for Xerjoff Perfume in Los Angeles and wore a ring with a blue-hued gem on her left ring finger, instead of her 20-carat oval-cut engagement ring from Dumontet.

She and the tech entrepreneur tied the knot in December 2019. They share a son, Christian, who will turn 3 in May.

Christine Quinn's left ring finger in March 2024 (left), and her left ring finger in September 2022. - John Sciulli/Getty Images for Xerjoff / Lexie Moreland/WWD via Getty Images

Quinn paired the bling with a strapless, sparkly gown as she smiled for photos, some of which included her former co-worker, Davina Potratz.

Christine Quinn at Xerjoff Perfume Collection's event - John Sciulli/Getty Images for Xerjoff

Christine Quinn and Davina Potratz Xerjoff Perfume Collection's event. - John Sciulli/Getty Images for Xerjoff

Earlier this month, Dumontet was arrested on a charge assault with a deadly weapon. A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department told ET that Quinn and Dumontet were involved in a domestic dispute when it's alleged he threw a bag containing a glass bottle at her and missed, instead hitting their son.

Less than 48 hours later, Dumontet was arrested again, this time accused of violating a restraining order. He is due in court on April 11.

Amid the drama, Quinn filed for a temporary restraining order against Dumontet. According to docs obtained by ET, Quinn claimed that Dumontet flew into a fit of rage when she tried to talk to him about the family's expenses and that she was growing dissatisfied with "his lack of financial contribution and what I perceived as a lack of effort he made to be a true partner."

At this point, Quinn claimed, he became angry and started throwing things at her, including decorative items that had metal rods in them. She also alleged Dumontet pulled out his penis and started urinating on the floor and threw dog feces at her.

Quinn additionally alleged that, when she started to pack her things, Dumontet threw a bag full of recyclables at her but instead hit their son. Quinn claimed the bag of recyclables had glass in it and alleges that when their son started screaming, she left the room with their son and called 911.

Quinn requested that the court to order Dumontet to stay away from her, their son and her two dogs. She's also asked for sole physical and legal custody of their son and for Dumontet to have monitored visitation, but only after they hash out a child custody agreement.

Dumontet responded by filing for a restraining order against Quinn, alleging he was abused once by his wife and claiming that she falsely accused him of domestic violence in an attempt to gain an upper hand in potential divorce and custody proceedings, the documents show. He also claimed that Quinn has blocked him from contact with family, friends, co-workers and from accessing his finances, medications, and personal and legal paperwork and tools essential to his work.

As for the incident itself, Dumontet alleged that he found out that Quinn's dogs urinated on very "valuable" and "irreplicable" items and confronted her about the mess. He said that he threw a bag to the side of the room, denying that the bag contained glass and claiming that it hit neither Quinn nor their son.

Dumontet requested that Quinn stays away from their shared Los Angeles residence, as well as an order for her to move out. He also asked that their communication be recorded. As for their son, Dumontet filed a request for visitation and custody order. He also asked that the judge make joint physical and legal custody orders when it comes to their child and allow unsupervised visits with their son.

A judge has ordered the estranged couple to participate in an online mediation to discuss custody and visitation of the child. If an agreement can't be reached, both parents must then participate in a mediation with a family court services mediator, which is tentatively scheduled for April 11 via video conference.

