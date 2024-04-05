Christine Quinn's husband has filed for divorce after nearly three years of marriage, ET can confirm.

According to court documents obtained by ET, Christian Dumontet filed the divorce papers on Friday in Los Angeles County Superior Court. As for the dissolution of marriage, Dumontet cited "irreconcilable differences." The estranged couple got married on June 2022, 2021. The date of separation is listed as "TBD."

In his divorce petition, Dumontet requests for sole legal and physical custody of their 2-year-old son, Christian. Dumontet checked the box requesting that Quinn be granted child visitations. ET has reached out to Quinn's attorney for comment.

TMZ was first to break the story.

The divorce filing comes weeks after Dumontet, 45, was first arrested on Tuesday, March 19, for assault with a deadly weapon. A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department told ET that Quinn and Dumontet were involved in a domestic dispute when he allegedly threw a bag containing a glass bottle at her and missed. He allegedly hit the couple's 3-year-old son, Christian Georges, causing an injury. Photos soon emerged of Dumontet being handcuffed and taken away and in a robe outside the couple's home. Their child was treated by paramedics and later transported to the hospital for further medical attention.

Christian Richard Dumontet and Christine Quinn in March 2023. - Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Then on Wednesday night, Dumontet was arrested again for a misdemeanor charge, according to online records. TMZ reported the arrest occurred after Dumontet went to his and Quinn's Hollywood Hills home, allegedly violating an emergency protective order. He was released just over five hours later Thursday morning, March 21, on $30,000 bond. He is due in court on April 11.

Quinn and Dumontet got engaged on Valentine's Day in 2019. They were married that same year on Dec. 15, 2019, at a cathedral in downtown Los Angeles.

