'Creed II' Star Dolph Lundgren Marries Emma Krokdal Amid Cancer Battle

Dolph Lundgren has scored a knockout. The 65-year-old Rocky IV star and Emma Krokdal have tied the knot!

According to People, who first broke the news, Lundgren and Krokdal, 27, exchanged vows in Mykonos, Greece, on July 13. The couple told the outlet in a statement, "We chose to celebrate our love by getting married at our villa in Mykonos with family and a few close friends. With both Covid and a long road of challenging medical treatments, we've had to push our marriage plans many times."

The couple added, "We felt it was finally the right time to celebrate love, life and happiness -- in the land of the Gods."

Anyone who perused his Instagram would have gotten a hint that something was afoot. Lundgren took to Instagram on July 12 and posted a photo of him and the soon-to-be-Mrs. chilling in a pool overlooking the Aegean Sea. He captioned the post, "Tomorrow is the day. Mykonos ❤️."

It was on June 16, 2020 when the Creed II star and Krokdal, a personal trainer, announced their engagement on Instagram. The Spånga, Sweden, native captioned the post: "Something very special happened here in Sweden. D❤️E."

The nuptials come just two months after the beloved actor shared he has been secretly battling cancer for the last eight years. At the time, he said doctors in Los Angeles first found a cancerous tumor in his kidneys in 2015, and that he had monitored them with scans for five years. Then in 2020, an MRI showed more tumors in the same area. He underwent surgery to remove six tumors, and then was told that doctors had found one more tumor in his liver.

"At that point, it started to hit me that this is kind of something serious," he said in a sit-down with Graham Bensinger on In Depth With Graham Bensinger. "They did a scan to prepare for surgery. And the surgeon called me and said, 'No, it's grown now. It's too big. We can't take it out. It's like the size of a small lemon.'"

The actor publicly addressed his cancer battle with the sole purpose of helping others.

"This is just the first time I've spoken about it," he said. "So if you can save one person's life who was in my situation then it's worth it, for sure."

