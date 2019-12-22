Criss Angel Opens Up About Son's Chemotherapy After His Cancer Returns

Criss Angel is opening up about his 5-year-old son's battle with cancer.

The illusionist shared details of his son's treatment in a new interview as he presented his eponymous Magic Wand Award to the Driscoll family at his Criss Angel MINDFREAK show at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino on Saturday.

Angel revealed earlier this month that his son's cancer, acute lymphoblastic leukemia, had returned. Criss received the first Magic Wand Award in 2016, in recognition of both the time and resources he committed to making wishes come true. Now he presents the award each year to a Make-A-Wish volunteer who embodies that same giving spirit.

"As a parent going through this myself, you kind of see it from both sides of the perspective. I was somebody who used to just work with children that were sick. Then I had a son who was diagnosed with pediatric cancer," Angel said in the interview. "So, I understand, with a son who just had a relapse, what it's really like, moment by moment, and how difficult it is to look at your child who should be worrying about what toy they're playing with. Instead, they're worrying about treatment that's literally putting poison into their body."

"My son will be 8 years old when he's done and six years of his life, he has been doing chemo treatments. I am going through this now," he continued. "Stephanie [Driscoll] has been a friend. Her family is beautiful and amazing. Her little daughter, Avery, was truly an angel. I had the honor of knowing her for years, seeing her when she was in remission, seeing her when she had relapsed. There is nothing more important in the world than these kids, and Make-A-Wish understands that."

Johnny was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia in October 2015. In June 2016, Angel said his young son was in remission. He revealed in a statement to ET on Dec. 4 that Johnny's cancer had returned.

"We have recently had confirmation that our 5-year-old son Johnny Crisstopher has relapsed with ALL (acute lymphoblastic leukemia). While we are devastated by this unexpected news, we believe that he will be in remission again soon," he said. "We have great faith and hope for his treatment at both Summerlin Hospital and Cure 4 the Kids Foundation with Dr. Alan Ikeda, who has been treating Johnny Crisstopher in Nevada. He is an amazingly strong little boy, and with the support of family, friends, and my loyal fans we look forward to the day he is again in remission."



Angel's statement also noted how he and his family plan to help other families who are dealing with similar struggles. "This setback only continues my commitment to raising awareness and funds for pediatric cancer research and treatment," he continued. "We are working on a huge event for next year in support of our foundation, The Johnny Crisstopher Children’s Charitable Foundation, and will announce more details about it as things are confirmed. We want to thank you all for the outpouring of love, good thoughts and prayers for our amazing boy."

