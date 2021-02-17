Take The Devil Wears Prada, mix in a dash of A Clockwork Orange, add 101 -- or so -- Dalmatians and you've got yourself Disney's latest live-action prequel: Cruella, starring Emma Stone as the titular Cruella de Vil.

On Wednesday, the Mouse House dropped the first trailer previewing Cruella's puppy-hating origin story. Like Maleficent before it, Cruella tells its titular baddie's side of the story, showing young Estella de Vil working at a fashion house run by Emma Thompson's Baroness in 1970s London.

"From the very beginning I realized I saw the world differently from everyone else. That didn't sit well with some people, but I wasn't for everyone. I guess they were always scared that I'd be a psycho," Stone as Cruella narrates before letting out her character's signature evil laugh.

"It's pretty trippy," Stone told ET of taking on the role, revealing she took inspiration from both the animated classic and Glenn Close's iconic live-action portrayal. "She's obviously the GOAT... This comes before [Close's] story. This leads to her to where she becomes true greatness."

Cruella is set to open in theaters on May 28, 2021.

