After facing off against the undead on screen twice now, Emma Stone knows exactly what she's going to do if a real zombie outbreak ever goes down.

The Oscar winner walked the red carpet at the premiere of her new horror-comedy, Zombieland: Double Tap, at The Regency Village Theatre in West Hollywood on Thursday, and opened up to ET's Lauren Zima about her own hypothetical survival plan.

"[I'm running] to a boat to go to an island," Stone said, without hesitation. "I feel like it wouldn't have spread to an island and I feel like zombies aren't great swimmers."

In fact, Stone says she's always thought that was a solid idea, and would have been a good plan for the characters in Zombieland.

"I was like, 'Why haven't we done that in the movie?'" Stone joked.

In Zombieland: Double Tap, Stone is reunited with her former co-stars Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg, and Abigail Breslin, as they continue to try to survive in post-zombie-apocalypse America as a small family unit.

"It was just such a blast. I was 20 [when we shot the first Zombieland], it was such a great time in life to get to meet all of these wonderful people and we've all stayed so tight ever since that it just-- it felt like hanging out with my buddies," Stone said of shooting the long-awaited sequel, which is coming out almost exactly 10 years after the original. "I mean, even the director [Ruben Fleischer] is one of my closest friends, so it was such a fun experience."

Meanwhile, Stone is also in production on another big project, taking on the role of the iconic Disney villain Cruella de Vil in the upcoming live-action prequel, Cruella.

"It's pretty trippy. It's wild," Stone said of playing a younger version of the notorious character, adding that she often finds herself on set thinking, "'This is bananas.'"

As for her inspiration, Stone said she is looking both to Glenn Close, who portrayed Cruella in Disney's beloved live-action adaptation of 101 Dalmatians in 1996, as well as the original 1961 animated classic One Hundred and One Dalmatians.

"I think she's obviously the GOAT," Stone said of Close, "but I also have just loved the cartoon for a really long time."

"This comes before [Close's] story," she added of her own upcoming take on Cruella's younger years. "This leads to her to where she becomes true greatness."

While Disney's Cruella isn't coming to theaters until May 2021, fans can watch Stone fight off hordes of ravenous ghouls when Zombieland: Double Tap hits theaters on Oct. 18, just in time for Halloween.

