Everyone’s favorite zombie killers have returned.

The first trailer for Zombieland: Double Tap dropped on Thursday, teasing another hilarious, gore-filled outing for Tallahassee (Woody Harrelson) and his band of misfits: Wichita (Emma Stone), Columbus (Jesse Eisenberg) and Little Rock (Abigail Breslin).

The trailer begins by cheekily acknowledging that each of its starts is an Academy Award winner or nominee, as they mow down zombies on what turns out to be the front lawn of the White House. Inside the presidential estate, the foursome makes their way to the Oval Office where Tallahassee plants himself behind the Commander in Chief's desk and puts his feet up.

"I think I would have made a damn fine president," he proclaims. "You’re welcome, America!"

The trailer also teases the group’s shenanigans when they aren’t taking on flesh-eating ghouls, including games of Twister and Tallahassee dressing up as Santa for Christmas. Needless to say, the sequel promises more of the same maniacal mayhem that made the first film a horror gem.

The new installment will feature fresh faces including Madison (Zoey Deutch) as a ditzy woman Columbus takes a shine to, Rosario Dawson as a no-nonsense badass named Nevada and Luke Wilson and Thomas Middleditch as doppelgängers of Harrelson and Eisenberg.

Zombieland: Double Tap lurches into theaters on Oct. 18.

