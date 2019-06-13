Cuba Gooding Jr. Turns Himself in Over Groping Allegations

Cuba Gooding Jr. has turned himself into the Manhattan Special Victims Unit over allegations that he groped a woman at a bar in the city on Sunday night.

The leading man's legal team say they reviewed surveillance video on Wednesday from the venue of the alleged offense, and they say it does not show any crime had been committed.

On Wednesday, ET learned that the 51-year-old actor maintains his innocence but planned to surrender on Thursday. He will be processed at a precinct in East Harlem before being transported to an arraignment center, according to multiple sources.

"Cuba is very respectful of the process and we are going to follow the protocol of the process," Gooding's attorney, Peter Toumbekis, told ET. "He's comfortable to have faith and trust in the process."

"He is holding up OK," Toumbekis continued. "He's a man of faith and he also has a great faith in [how] the system works. His background has always been one to support the troops, law enforcement, and he will respect this process."

BREAKING VIDEO. Cuba Gooding, Jr has arrived at #NYPD precinct where he’s expected to be charged with groping a woman at a midtown bar on Sunday night. @wcbs880pic.twitter.com/qJ7PO4EgCR — Peter Haskell (@peterhaskell880) June 13, 2019

The NYPD told ET that the SVU has a complaint on file regarding the allegation against Gooding, but could not confirm any further details.

Various news outlets report that a 30-year-old woman claims the actor was intoxicated and grabbed her breast while the two were at the Magic Hour Rooftop Bar and Lounge the night of June 9.

Reporting by Carolyn Greenspan and Brendon Geoffrion.

