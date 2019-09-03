Cuba Gooding Jr.'s Groping Trial Postponed

Cuba Gooding Jr.'s trial on groping charges has been delayed.

The actor and his legal team arrived in New York City court around 9:50 a.m. on Tuesday, where his attorney, Mark Heller, later revealed in a presser that Judge Herb Moses postponed the case to Oct. 10.

According to Heller, the reason for the delay is because the prosecutors and the witness were not ready. He said he and Gooding Jr. are confident that the case will be dismissed and that the prosecutors "will be embarrassed" for wasting everyone's time. Heller also stated that his client is at the forefront of the "Not Me Movement," which is for people falsely accused of assault. He said he believes that Gooding Jr. was targeted simply because of his celebrity status.

Inside the courtroom on Tuesday, Gooding Jr. -- clad in a gray suit and matching tie and sporting a "five o'clock shadow" -- was all smiles as he walked in with confidence. At one point, he glanced over at media cameras that were filming him and turned around to wave to fans who were calling his name.

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

The actor seemed calm and composed, and was only in the courtroom for about 10 minutes. Gooding Jr., who did not attend the presser with Heller, was then escorted to an elevator to make an alternate exit away from the main entrance.

"You'll have to ask him," Heller said when asked by the media why Gooding Jr. didn't join him for the presser.

As ET previously reported, Gooding Jr. was arrested and charged with forcible touching back in June and turned himself into the Manhattan Special Victims Unit. The actor is accused of allegedly groping a woman at a bar in New York City. He has maintained his innocence and has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

In early August, New York City judge Phyllis Chu rejected Gooding Jr.'s petition to dismiss the misdemeanor charges against him. According to the court documents obtained by ET at the time, Gooding Jr. did "not set forth compelling factors to warrant dismissal in the interest of justice" for his misdemeanor charges of forcible touching and sexual abuse in the third degree.

Hear more in the video below.

Reporting by Darla Murray.

RELATED CONTENT:

Cuba Gooding Jr: Judge Turns Down Dismissal Request, Sets Trial Date for Forcible Touching Case

Claudia Oshry Details Alleged Cuba Gooding Jr. Assault as Actor Denies All Accusations (Exclusive)

Cuba Gooding Jr. Charged With Forcibly Touching Alleged Victim

Related Gallery