Cutest Couples at the 2021 CMT Music Awards

The 2021 CMT Music Awards were full of #RelationshipGoals.
Hosted by Kelsea Ballerini and Kane Brown, the red carpet at the annual awards show Nashville, Tennessee, on Wednesday was filled with country music's finest. While many showed off their stylish looks, it was the gorgeous and swoon-worthy power couples that made us turn heads. Whether it was another fun night out on the town or a special date night for new parents, these duos brought the glitz and glamour.
Kane Brown and wife Katelyn were one show-stopping duo. The host of the night arrived wearing a three-piece gray suit, which he paired with a patterned shirt and black boots. His lady love was beautiful in a black sequin mini-dress. She accessorized the look with black platform heels, silver jewelry and a sequin silver handbag.
It was date night for Trace Adkins and wife Victoria Pratt. The country music icon rocked an all black ensemble with a gray blazer with a black cowboy hat and boots. His wife wore floral slacks with a navy shirt and white blazer.
Niko Moon and wife Anna were a sight for sore eyes. The musician stepped out in a printed shirt, leather jacket and ripped jeans with gold boots for the event. Anna, on her end, looked amazing in a bright yellow, off-the-shoulder dress, which she paired with black heels.
Taylor Lewan and Taylin Gallacher opted for coordinated looks. The NFL player was one stylish guy in a white linen shirt and blazer with bright floral pants and green cowboy boots. His wife wore a sophisticated white blazer dress with silver detail. She completed the look with silver accessories, heels and clutch.
