Cutest Couples on the MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted Red Carpet

Some of reality TV's most adorable couples showed up at the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted in Los Angeles Monday for a date night out. The stars hit the red carpet dressed to impress with their honey in hand, ready to take home some golden popcorn statues. The awards show, hosted by Nikki Glaser, celebrates the best in reality television, including RuPaul’s Drag Race, 90 Day Fiancé, Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness, Selling Sunset and more.

HGTV star Tarek El Moussa and Selling Sunset's Heather Rae Young sparkled on the red carpet. El Moussa rocked a black tux while his fiancée shined bright in a silver and white sequined minidress with silver jewels to match.

Young's Selling Sunset co-stars, Mary Fitzgerald and Romain Bonnet were also on the red carpet. The newlyweds went for a matching moment, with Fitzgerald wearing a one shoulder animal print dress that featured a high slit and gold details. Bonnet mirrored his love in a light, linen suit and gold-toned shirt.

The stars of the real-estate reality show continued to show out with pregnant Christine Quinn and her husband, Christian Richard. The couple stunned in black-and-white looks, with Quinn, who is never afraid to make a fashion statement, rocking a black and white tule dress with corset details and a long train. Richard wore a black and white suit jacket coupled with a white shirt and black bowtie and black dress pants.

Ray J and Princess Love couldn't keep their hands off each other as they dazzled in white. The R&B singer and reality star wore a white turtleneck sweater and pants while Princess opted for a white and silver sparkling mini dress with feather details and strappy sandals.

Bling Empire's Christine Chiu and Dr. Gabriel Chiu posed hand-in-hand on the red carpet. The lovebirds, who are new to the reality TV world, went for shine and shimmer for the awards show. Christine wore a gathered, champagne tone gown with a bustier top, while her husband went a little more casual in a silver suit, white tee-shirt and Nike sneakers.

Bachelor alum Nick Viall and Natalie Joy arrived in a pair of bold, black looks. Viall wore a black blazer and pants which he paired with a white shirt and black sneakers while his girlfriend wore a black, embroidered minidress that featured gold and silver details. The surgical technologist paired the dress with a nude clutch and mint green heels.

