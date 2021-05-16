Without a doubt, Addison Rae did not disappoint with her 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards red carpet ensemble.

The 20-year-old TikTok star (a nominee for this year's Breakthrough Social Star) made an appearance at Sunday night's fun-filled and celebratory awards show, whose golden popcorn statue recipients are each chosen by their beloved fans, at the Hollywood Palladium -- and she proved that she is certainly not one to hold back on her style.

Rae donned an undoubtedly cool and sexy ensemble for her red carpet arrival, which featured a mesh sheer bra top with a crystal belly chain and a low-rise black maxi skirt. The social media star completed her look with a black blazer and two silver necklaces.

Matt Winkelmeyer/2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards/Getty Images

When ET's Katie Krause asked the star about her look -- particularly her belly chain -- Rae mentioned that "it's actually part of the skirt" and gave her a twirl to show where the two pieces come together.

As for her beauty look, Rae -- who's starring in the Netflix movie, He's All That -- kept her hair on the simple side, with loose, beachy waves. And for her makeup, the social media star opted for a dramatic smokey eye, warm blush and a neutral lip.

Later in the night, the star changed into a green floral print dress as she presented the award for Best Kiss with her co-star, Tanner Buchanan.

