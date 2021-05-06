YouTube is bringing together some of today’s most influential beauty creators, public figures and celebrities for their first-ever YouTube Beauty Festival. Premiering May 14, the summit-style event will be hosted by YouTube's Head of Fashion and Beauty Derek Blasberg, and will feature Selena Gomez, Gwyneth Paltrow, Addison Rae, Ashley Graham and many more celebrities and beauty influencers.

Many of the celebs in attendance are not just beauties, they have their own makeup and wellness lines. Gomez launched her Rare Beauty makeup line last year, Paltrow has been the head of all things Goop since 2008 and Graham has collaborated on several makeup and skincare lines.

The slew of celebrity guests will also be joined by several YouTube creators and beauty professionals including Shalom Blac, Nikita Dragun, NikkieTutorials, Desi Perkins, Manny MUA, Michelle Phan, Patrick Starrr and more. Bob the Drag Queen and Monét X Change are also set to make a special announcement at the inaugural festival.

The festival's lineup will provide a diverse mix of professional perspectives in the hopes of enlightening viewers on a variety of industry-specific subjects, from insightful beauty, wellness and health tips and important conversations about amplifying diversity and equity across the beauty industry.

The YouTube Beauty Festival can be streamed on YouTube.com/Fashion May 14 at 4:00 pm ET/ 1:00 pm PT.

RELATED CONTENT

Selena Gomez's Rare Beauty Makeup Line Launches Spring Collection

Gwyneth Paltrow’s New Candle Is Even More Risqué Than the Last One

23 Best Beauty Tools for Skin & Hair in 2021 -- Dyson, NuFace, & More

We Tried Halsey’s About-Face Beauty This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Related Gallery