Cynthia Erivo was the epitome of glamour at the 2020 Critics' Choice Awards!

The Harriet actress, who just landed two Oscar noms, looked absolutely stunning on Sunday night. Erivo rocked a breathtaking marble mosaic-print Fendi Haute Couture gown, complemented by a beautiful makeup look we got all the details on.

Celebrity makeup artist Terrell Mullin partnered with Armani Beauty to create a gorgeous, radiant look on Erivo, accented with pops of red -- which Mullin told ET was inspired by "Old Hollywood glamour."

Mullin started with a glowy base by combining Luminous Silk Foundation in 11.5 and a drop of Fluid Sheer Highlighter Makeup in 11. He went on to add natural-looking flush by dabbing the magenta Neo Nude A-Blush in 51 on the cheeks. For eyes, he applied the shimmery rosy-bronze Eye Tint Liquid Eyeshadow in 41 all over the lids and then blended the cream, brown, gold, and terracotta shades from the Eyes to Kill Eye Quattro Eyeshadow Palette in 8 on top for depth and slight smolder. The eyes were finished off with coats of the Black Ecstasy Mascara for lush, long lashes.

@terrellmullin / Instagram Story

Her bold, subtly ombre pout was key -- a brick red lip with a touch of bright orange on the center.

" We had already discussed doing a colored lip for the awards to switch it up a bit, so I paired up two shades from Armani Beauty for tonight's look -- Lip Magnet Liquid Lipstick in 402 with a touch of Lip Maestro Liquid Lipstick in 300 in the center of the lip. That is one of Cynthia's thing. We love to do multiple shades of lip," Mullin explained.

Ahead, Mullin gives us the scoop on what it's like getting Erivo ready for her big night and his go-to (and affordable) trick for ensuring makeup doesn't budge.

ET: What's it like working with Cynthia? Do you collaborate with her beforehand?

Terrell Mullin: Working with Cynthia is a dream come true. She really understands letting an artist be an artist. She does not have much to say when it comes to glam. I shoot her an idea and she is usually on board with it. Once in a while, she may just tell me she wants a dark vamp lip, but that is it.

Courtesy of Terrell Mullin

Do you have any fun stories from when you're getting her ready?

Most of the time, the fun stories is us "Glamily" (Glam Family) trying to figure out what we are eating off the hotel menu.

What is your trick to keeping red carpet makeup stay on all night? Any products you give to Cynthia to take for touch-ups?

One of my old tricks that I still use is some good two-ply tissue paper. It’s the best at absorbing the oil of the skin. When it comes to touch-ups I will give Cynthia her lip choice for the night. That is usually all that will fit in her purse.

What's the biggest makeup trend you're predicting for the rest of awards season?

I believe that one of the biggest trends for this season will be skin. I really think a lot of women don’t want it to seem as though they have a ton of makeup on, especially foundation -- that is why Armani Beauty Luminous Silk Foundation is a staple for Cynthia this awards season. Me and her both love the way it reads on her skin. As Cynthia would say, "Make me look like chocolate."

See Erivo and the rest of our favorite looks from the 2020 Critics' Choice Awards red carpet, ahead.

