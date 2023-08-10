True Legend is getting an early start following in his mother's footsteps!

A month after the birth of their son, Da Brat and her wife, Jesseca "Judy" Harris-Dupart, shared adorable photos of the newborn from a recent photo shoot with photographer Kelsey Freeman.

Set against a red background, True clutches a felt microphone and boombox while dressed in pants and a long cap. "It was only right," the proud moms captioned the three-slide gallery post on Instagram.

"We took True for a NEWBORN photoshoot session with Kelsey Freeman Photography like 2 weeks ago and I 5000% suggest her to anyone, she's like a baby whisperer," Dupart wrote in a Thread screenshot in the final slide of the gallery. "Can't wait to show y'all in a couple of days."

Freeman commented on the post, sharing her gratitude to the new moms: "Aweeeee thank you ladies SO much for trusting me enough to capture Mister True Legend's newborn photos! Y'all are so sweet and I'm just so happy for your family. He is just perfect in every way. Thanks for everything!"

Da Brat and Dupart welcomed their little one on July 6 after revealing the 49-year-old's pregnancy in February -- a day before their first wedding anniversary.

Dupart is already a mother of three, but True is Da Brat's first. "I never thought I was going to have kids. I just thought it wasn't in the cards for me," Da Brat reveals in an interview with People. "I've had a great career, a full life. I felt like, because I didn't get pregnant earlier on, then it just wasn't going to happen for me."

Her relationship with Dupart, CEO of Kaleidoscope Hair Products, caused her to start "looking at life so differently," and inspired the rapper to start family planning. Still, Da Brat wasn't keen on the idea of carrying a child and it took Dupart to convince her otherwise. "We had a little tug-o-war in the beginning…but I felt like she should have the experience," the entrepreneur tells People. "She is so nurturing."

The road to pregnancy was a rocky one, though, with the couple revealing that Dupart suffered "major health complications" after her egg retrieval procedure and Da Brat also had to undergo surgery to remove fibroids and polyps prior to her embryo transfer procedure, and subsequently, a miscarriage.

"I had never been so excited about something that I didn't even know I wanted. I fell in love with the idea and then it was all snatched away from me," Da Brat shares.

With True finally here, the couple couldn't be happier. "I cry every day. I just look at him and boo-hoo, because I'm so grateful," Da Brat tells People.

A month into motherhood, the rapper says she still can't stop marveling at her journey. "I'm 49, I'm high-risk, I have high blood pressure. So many women so much younger than me want kids and can't have them, and I had a successful pregnancy," she shares, tearing up. "It's just an honor. He's such a blessing."

