Da Brat Gives Birth to First Child With Wife Jesseca

Da Brat is a mom! On Thursday, the 49-year-old rapper welcomed her first child with wife Jesseca "Judy" Harris-Dupart.

She gave birth to the couple's son in Atlanta at 8:30 p.m. ET, weighing in at 7lbs, 8oz and measuring 20in long, People reports.

"I can't BELIEVE he came out of me!" the star tells the outlet. "Feels like a dream. He's PERFECT in every way."

"Very appreciative for such a blessing of our bundle of joy," she adds. "This journey has been more amazing than we could've ever imagined."

Da Brat revealed her pregnancy in February -- a day before her first wedding anniversary with Dupart -- calling it "quite a journey" in an interview with People, admitting that at 48, "there's a lot of stuff we learned about women over the age of 40."

The rapper shared that she hadn't factored having children into her plans. Dupart is already a mother of three, but this pregnancy is Da Brat's first. "I never thought I was going to have kids. I just thought it wasn't in the cards for me," she revealed to the outlet. "I've had a great career, a full life. I felt like, because I didn't get pregnant earlier on, then it just wasn't going to happen for me."

Her relationship with Dupart, CEO of Kaleidoscope Hair Products, caused her to start "looking at life so differently," and inspired the rapper to start family planning. Still, Da Brat wasn't keen on the idea of carrying a child and it took Dupart to convince her otherwise. "We had a little tug-o-war in the beginning…but I felt like she should have the experience," the entrepreneur told People. "She is so nurturing."

The road to pregnancy was a rocky one, though, with the couple revealing that Dupart suffered "major health complications" after her egg retrieval procedure and Da Brat also had to undergo surgery to remove fibroids and polyps prior to her embryo transfer procedure, and subsequently, a miscarriage.

"I had never been so excited about something that I didn't even know I wanted. I fell in love with the idea and then it was all snatched away from me," Da Brat shared.

The couple tied the knot in an extravagant wedding on Feb. 22, which they shared with fans on season 2 of their reality series, Brat Loves Judy. The lavish celebration led them to the next big step in their relationship -- growing their family.

"When we started to discuss this, we didn't realize how many different hurdles can come in the way," Judy previously told ET of their family planning. "We're excited. We are very excited where we stand as of today. But there just has been quite a few hurdles that we have not been open with social media or anybody about for health reasons. But we are excited and a lot of that's covered in the season."

Congratulations to the growing family!

