Last month, Daisy Edgar-Jones and Paul Mescal sent Normal People fans into a frenzy when they teased an upcoming project together on social media -- especially when Element Pictures, the producer of the adaptation of Sally Rooney's 2018 best-selling book (and one of former President Barack Obama's personal picks of 2019), also reposted the picture. The social media post caused widespread rumors that the announcement was something related to the show.

It turned out that Mescal, 28, and Edgar-Jones, 26, were raffling off tickets to a special marathon screening of the show on the big screen. The event, which took place June 16 at a Central London cinema, included appearances from director Lenny Abrahamson, producer Ed Guiney and other "friends from the show."

Despite the disappointment, lovers of the beloved Hulu limited series are still holding out hope that the series will somehow return to small screens in the future.

Released in 2020, the series is a modern love story set in Ireland between schoolmates-turned-unlikely lovers, Marianne (Edgar-Jones) and Connell (Mescal), whose complicated relationship spans several years throughout secondary school and in university at Trinity College.

Paul Mescal and Daisy Edgar-Jones as Connell and Marianne in Normal People. - Hulu

While Mescal and Edgar-Jones have been hard at work on several new projects -- such as Mescal's Gladiator II, the upcoming sequel directed by Ridley Scott, and Edgar-Jones' hotly anticipated sequel to the 1996 hit Twister -- the latter isn't completely shutting down the possibility of reprising her role for a future continuation.

While speaking with ET's Nischelle Turner and Kevin Frazier from the Baha Mar Resort in Nassau, Bahamas, about the upcoming release of Twisters, Edgar-Jones confirmed that there are no plans for a second season of Normal People "that I know of," but recalls the "really special" time she had filming alongside Mescal.

"We made that series nearly five years ago now, so it's crazy that it still resonates," the British actress shared. When asked if she would reprise her role as Marianne if approached by Element Pictures, Edgar-Jones didn't hesitate to say yes; albeit with one caveat.

"It was the best filming experience -- Twisters as well. I love those characters, I love that world [and] I loved working with Paul and Lenny," she added. "I would love to revisit where they are 10 years later, but maybe leave it a little bit longer. Let it breathe."

Daisy Edgar-Jones and Paul Mescal at the 25th British Independent Film Awards at Old Billingsgate on Dec. 4, 2022 - Dave Benett/Getty Images

In the meantime, fans can check out Edgar-Jones and Anthony Ramos in the upcoming sequel to the 1996 blockbuster Twister, which starred Helen Hunt and the late Bill Paxton as meteorologists in pursuit of an F5 tornado.

The original was the second-highest-grossing movie of 1996, earning more than $494 million at the worldwide box office. Directed by Speed's Jan De Bont and executive produced by Steven Spielberg, the thrilling film featured ground-breaking special effects at the time, receiving Academy Award nominations for Best Visual Effects and Best Sound.

Edgar-Jones and Ramos will star alongside Kiernan Shipka, Glen Powell, Maura Tierney and Sasha Lane in the Lee Isaac Chung-directed flick, and they tell ET that their film feels like "a real next chapter" in the iconic franchise.

"I feel like our film feels like a real next chapter in a really special way. I mean, science has improved, technology's improved," Edgar-Jones explained. "It's set in 2024 [and] there's YouTube storm chasers, there are crazy ways they can track storms. But there's a lot of love for the original in our film as well."

Ramos added, "The first movie was a classic but I think that, now almost 30 years later, there's so much more you can do with visual effects. And this cast is incredible, you know: our fearless leader [Edgar-Jones] and our director, Lee Isaac Chung, he had an amazing vision. So I wouldn't say we're trying to top them, it's not a competition."

Twisters storms into theaters on July 19.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER By clicking "Sign Up", you confirm that you have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge our Privacy Policy Sign up

RELATED CONTENT: