Ayo Edebiri is making all of Ireland and Chicago proud with her 2024 Met Gala debut. The 28-year-old proved she can pull off more than bandanas and a chef's apron as she made her first-ever strut down the iconic carpet on Monday.

The Bear star, who became known for her unique style throughout the 2024 awards season, kept true to this year's theme of "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" in a white and floral custom gown by Loewe.

Ayo Edebiri attends 2024 Met Gala - Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Speaking with ET's Rachel Smith on the iconic stairway, the Golden Globe winner quips that the event is pretty much what she expected it to be.

"Yeah, people being like, 'Please look this way,' and then they're like, 'You're doing it wrong. That's sort of how it goes," she jokes of the event's photographers calling out directions from the sidelines.

As for when it comes to getting ready for the big moment, Edebiri confesses that "it took a while."

"I sort of stopped knowing how long it is. They just like, tell me to be there and then I go through glam," she admits. "I feel like that [was], I don't know, three hours maybe? Not too bad, not too bad!"

Edebiri's Met Gala attendance comes shortly after she capped an amazing awards season during which she swept the major categories for her role as Sydney Adamu on the award-winning FX series. In January, Edebiri became the third Black woman to win in the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series category, a year after Abbott Elementary's Sheryl Lee Ralph became the second.

Ayo Edebiri attends 2024 Met Gala - Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

It was an especially momentous win since Quinta Brunson and Edebiri -- who are close friends and frequent collaborators -- became the first Black women to ever win Best Lead Actress and Supporting Actress in the same year that night.

During her Emmy acceptance speech, Edebiri thanked her parents and joked about them not sitting beside her.

"They were behind me to the right. I hope people don't think I'm a bad child. I didn't make the seating arrangement," Edebiri told ET after her win. "They give you one ticket. I asked for two. There was a little kerfuffle. They have good seats. They just weren't next to me because Carson Daly was next to me. I didn't make the arrangement. Can't stress that enough."

At the end of the day, Edebiri said she's "pretty floored" by becoming an Emmy winner.

Ayo Edebiri attends 2024 Met Gala - Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

"My name was in league with a lot of really amazing performances and shows in their final season and all that stuff. I'm just really, really floored," she said, before acknowledging the success of The Bear overall at the Emmys, calling herself and her co-workers "very, very, very fortunate."

"I think that's really all you can say," she said. "It's weird, these things, they make it win or lose, but I love TV. I love watching TV. The shows and performances that we were nominated alongside are so good. To have any sort of recognition really, especially form our peers, is stunning and humbling and really nice."

Fans will be happy to hear that Edebiri will have plenty more chances to be recognized in the future as The Bear was reportedly renewed for a fourth season ahead of the premiere of season 3.

In November, the show was officially renewed for season 3 just hours after the SAG-AFTRA strike -- which lasted 118 days and delayed production on several other FX shows -- came to an end.

Ayo Edebiri at the 2023 Emmy Awards - ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

"The Bear, which wowed audiences in its first season only to achieve even greater heights in season two, has become a cultural phenomenon," said Nick Grad, President of FX Entertainment, in a press release at the time.

Although Edebiri tells ET that she cannot "confirm or deny" whether the restaurant drama has been renewed for a fourth season, she does share that she and the cast have been "working hard" to bring fans a new season.

In March, local outlets in Chicago reported that The Bear was filming additional episodes on top of season 3. Reel Chicago shared that production members have stated that the additional episodes are part of season 3, while others have stated the episodes are for season 4. Either way, the network is giving the Edebiri, Jeremy Allen White and Ebon Moss-Bachrach-led series its full support as they continue to shoot in Chicago.

Around the same time as the show's renewal, ET spoke with White, and he gave an update on how he is preparing for season 3.

"I haven't read scripts yet, that's the truth," White shared with ET. "But, yeah, we will be going back [into production] in, like, late February, early March. I'm gonna get together with some chefs starting in January and start doing some prep."

The Bear is slated to premiere its third season in June 2024.

And Edebiri has a message for fans who got excited when she and Paul Mescal snapped a photo together on St. Patrick's Day. While some thought the photo indicated a secret romance, others speculated that it was a tease for a future project between the two. The All of Us Strangers star had previously expressed interest in working with Edebiri on a romantic comedy, igniting further speculation about a potential project between the two.

"That’s one of those I leave the cinema and I’m incredibly jealous and brightened by everybody’s talents involved with that film," Mescal mentioned in an interview to Awards Watch last November. "But I think in the next five years I’m going to set myself a challenge to do maybe a rom-com with Ayo, or something like that would be cool."

Paul Mescal and Ayo Edebiri in March 2024 Instagram Story - Instagram

The idea of the duo starring in a romantic comedy gained traction when romance novelist Emily Henry reposted the St. Patrick’s Day photo on her Instagram Story, hinting at the possibility of a collaboration.

Edebiri tells ET, "The chances [of teaming up for a romantic comedy] are dependent on both of our schedules and if we get a good script, I think."

Meanwhile, this year's Met Gala theme is "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion." Max Hollein, CEO of The Met, said in a statement that the "innovative" exhibition -- and the accompanying star-studded annual fundraising gala -- was imagined to "push the boundaries of our imagination and invite us to experience the multisensory facets of a garment."

