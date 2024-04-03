Season 3 of The Bear has yet to release and FX is already expressing its confidence in the show.

In February, FX Chairman John Landgraf announced that the acclaimed comedy series would return in June for a third installment and it's now clear that they are putting as many eggs into the dramedy's basket as they can by renewing it for a fourth season, reports indicate.

In March, local outlets in Chicago reported that The Bear was filming additional episodes on top of season 3. Reel Chicago shared that production members have stated that the additional episodes are part of season 3, while others have stated the episodes are for season 4. Either way, the network is giving the Jeremy Allen White, Ebon Moss-Bachrach and Ayo Edebiri-led series its full support as they continue to shoot in Chicago.

Hulu

It's not surprising for fans who recently watched as the series swept the Emmy Awards for its first season, winning 10 of the 13 categories it was nominated in. The show also took home numerous Golden Globes, SAG Awards and other major trophies on the award circuit.

"We couldn't be prouder or more excited [of the show]," Landgraf said in February at a Television Critics Association event while announcing the June premiere. The exact date that the new season will be released has yet to be shared.

As far as whether or not the show will once again drop all episodes of the new season at the same time -- something that The Bear did for seasons 1 and 2 -- the FX official said he and those at the helm have no plans to change things up on fans.

"I have no doubt we'll just keep doing it," Landgraf said, joking that it may also be the favored release strategy for those who watch religiously as the show can be "a little anxiety-inducing."

He also could not share any potential guest stars or plotlines for the upcoming season and said that despite being at the very top of the network, he was just as surprised as the fans when he sat down to watch the Christmas episode in season 2, which featured appearances from Bob Odenkirk, Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Paulson, John Mulaney, and Gillian Jacobs.

FX

In November, the show was officially renewed for season 3 just hours after the SAG-AFTRA strike -- which lasted 118 days and delayed production on several other FX shows -- came to an end.

"The Bear, which wowed audiences in its first season only to achieve even greater heights in season two, has become a cultural phenomenon," said Nick Grad, President of FX Entertainment, in a press release at the time.

"We're so proud to partner with Christopher Storer, Joanna Calo, Josh Senior, and the rest of the creative team, as well as the brilliant cast led by Jeremy Allen White, Ayo Edebiri and Ebon Moss-Bachrach. What they and the crew have done is truly remarkable, and we and our partners at Hulu join fans in looking forward to the next chapter in the story of The Bear," Grad continued.

FX

Around the same time as the show's renewal, ET spoke with White, and he gave an update on how he is preparing for season 3.

"I haven't read scripts yet, that's the truth," White shared with ET. "But, yeah, we will be going back [into production] in, like, late February, early March. I'm gonna get together with some chefs starting in January and start doing some prep."

For White, that means emotional prep as the series heavily focuses on emotional storylines and "anxiety-inducing" situations as Landgraf said, including a season 2 cliffhanger that scratches the surface

Fans of the show will remember that season 2 left off with Carmy trapped in the walk-in freezer at his restaurant and engaged in an argument with Richie (Moss-Bachrach) over letting Claire (Molly Gordon) get away. The argument closed out the episode which also saw the restaurant falling into shambles upon its reopening.

