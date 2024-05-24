Season 3 of The Bear is almost open for business.

With just over a month to go until all 10 episodes of the hit Hulu series' new season drop at once, fans are getting a bit of a longer look at what's in store come June 27. In a new trailer released on Friday, viewers step into the new kitchen of Carmen "Carmy" Berzatto (Jeremy Allen White) and co.'s aptly titled Chicago restaurant, The Bear, as they kick off service. While everything stars off perfectly in order, it does not stay that way for long.

It's clear from the teaser the team has much still to iron out with Carmy throwing food into the garbage along with a montage of spills, fights, and literal fire to put out.

"This is a dysfunctional kitchen," Ayo Edebiri's Sydney declares. "Show me a functional one," Carmy and cousin Richard "Richie" Jerimovich (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) retort in unison.

In early May, FX dished out some details on the highly anticipated season, including how many episodes there would be and when fans could get their hands on them. According to a press release issued at the time, Carmy and his team's efforts to make their new restaurant, The Bear, a success will take center stage. "It’s a losing battle every single day in the restaurant business," FX's synopsis read. "Carmy pushes himself harder than ever, and demands excellence from his crew, who do their best to match his intensity."

Abby Elliott, Lionel Boyce, Liza Colón-Zayas, Matty Matheson, Oliver Platt and Molly Gordon are all slated to reprise their roles.

While the specifics of the new season remain to be seen, fans can enjoy reports speculating that the actors have already filmed for a fourth season.

The show's continuation would not be shocking considering The Bear has continued to see major success, including at the postponed 2023 Emmys in January where it was named Outstanding Comedy Series.

