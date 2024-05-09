'The Bear' Season 3 Release Date Revealed: Watch the First Teaser

A release date for season 3 of The Bear? Yes, chef!

On Thursday, FX dished out all the details on the highly anticipated third season of the hit Hulu series, including when fans will be able to watch it. The answer? June 27. In just a matter of weeks, fans will be able to stream all 10 episodes of the new season when they all drop at the same time in late June.

FX also dropped the first teaser for the new season, which if we're being honest, does not reveal much -- aside from the fact that, as fans comically pointed out in the comment section, Jeremy Allen White's Carmy is definitely out of the walk-in fridge after getting locked in it in the season 2 finale.

According to Thursday's press release, the new episodes will once again center on Carmy and his team's -- including Ayo Edebiri's Sydney and Ebon Moss-Bachrach's Richie -- efforts to take their new restaurant, The Bear, to the top. "It’s a losing battle every single day in the restaurant business," FX's synopsis reads. "Carmy pushes himself harder than ever, and demands excellence from his crew, who do their best to match his intensity. "

Abby Elliott, Lionel Boyce, Liza Colón-Zayas, Matty Matheson, Oliver Platt and Molly Gordon are all set to reprise their roles.

While fans count down the days until they can finally watch again, The Bear is riding high after having major success at the postponed 2023 Emmys in January. The show won every category it was nominated in at the ceremony, including Outstanding Comedy Series, Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series, and acting accolades for White, Edebiri, and Moss-Bachrach.

"I love this show so much," White said during his acceptance speech. "It filled me up. It gave me a passion. It set a fire in me to match the beautiful work done by [showrunners] Christopher Storer and Joanna Calo."

