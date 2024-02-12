Dakota Johnson had the best reaction to going viral for her hilariously calm demeanor as an earthquake hit during her ET interview on Friday.

Talking with ET's Ash Crossan from the black carpet of the Madame Web premiere in Los Angeles on Monday, the 34-year-old actress discussed the internet saying she had an irrationally sedated response to the 4.6 magnitude quake that shook much of Southern California.

"Well, I feel like, you know, we live in California," Johnson told ET. "What are you gonna do? Freak out about an earthquake?"

Getty Images

During her Friday interview, Johnson -- whose parents are Don Johnson and Melanie Griffith -- was in the middle of discussing her favorite parts of the new film when the earthquake occurred, although she seemed mostly unfazed.

"Spooky," she said during the original interview, which has since become an internet phenomenon.

On Monday, she added that rather than doing what experts say should be done when an earthquake hits -- including dropping and taking cover -- she and everyone else just acted as though it was not anything too major.

"None of us did," she said of not following the recommended procedures. "Nobody did that."

Aside from her viral moment, the 50 Shades of Grey alum was more than happy to celebrate the premiere of Madame Web, which she said was her first big premiere since the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It's so fun. It's really exciting," she said. "It's fun to be like, you know -- I haven't had a premiere since COVID, I think like a proper one. Yeah, so it's really fun and I can't believe there's people here, like it's crazy."

The film follows a woven web of characters and superheroes from the Marvel Comics, all connected by Johnson's character who is a clairvoyant who uses her powers to overcome a deadly adversary.

"I think that this film is more grounded in reality," Johnson shared of the film's appeal. "It's more of a psychological thriller and it's -- it's about you know a young woman whose superpower is her mind and she sort of embraces these other three young women who become really powerful.

"It's very inspiring and uplifting and just kind of a new take on a superhero movie," she added.

Her character in the movie -- a paramedic named Cassie Webb who receives psychic powers following a near-death experience -- also has some awkward moments of her own on her journey to becoming the powerful figure she is in the Marvel comic canon. The actress explained to ET that she enjoyed playing a female character that maybe didn't fit into a traditional box.

"I think that that's really important, because I don't know that all women feel comfortable in the kind of typical, stereotypical, female environment of like, dresses and heels and babies and marriage -- I don't think that everyone feels the same way about those things," she noted. "For Cassie to be uncomfortable and really trying to be respectful but failing I think is a relatable situation."

Madame Web also stars Celeste O'Connor, Sydney Sweeney, Isabela Merced and Adam Scott. The film premieres in theaters on Feb. 14.

