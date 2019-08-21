Nothing is stopping Dale Earnhardt Jr. from competing in the NASCAR Xfinity Series race.

The race car driver, who was involved in a plane crash last week, shared that while he may still be injured, he plans on competing at next week's Darlington Raceway event.

After a fan asked him on Twitter, "With the events of last week are you still racing at @TooToughToTake," Earnhardt Jr. replied, "Yes."

"I plan on driving still. My lower back is bruised up real bad. Lots of swelling and I just need that to go down and the pain to chill out," he tweeted. "I been treating the area every day solely to get well to race. I have a plan B but hope not to use it."

Last week, the NASCAR legend was rushed to the hospital after a plane he was riding in crashed and caught fire in Tennessee. ET learned that he was with his wife, Amy, and 1-year-old daughter, Isla, as well as two others and a family dog -- all of whom survived largely unscathed.

"I can confirm Dale, Amy & Isla along with his two pilots were involved in a crash in Bristol TN this afternoon. Everyone is safe and has been taken to the hospital for further evaluation," Earnhardt's sister, Kelly, wrote on Twitter. "We have no further information at this time. Thank you for your understanding."

Days after the frightening accident, Earnhardt took to Twitter to express gratitude to his friends and family who have supported him and his family following the near-death experience.

"Amy and I want to thank everyone who has lifted us up with phone calls, messages and prayer since last Thursday," he wrote. "We are truly blessed that all on board escaped with no serious injuries, including our daughter, our two pilots and our dog Gus."

"I am thankful for the quick response of my pilots, local law enforcement, emergency personnel and hospital. Lastly, Amy and I continue to be very appreciative of the privacy extended to us to process everything. It has been important to do that together and on our own time," he added.

