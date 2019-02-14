Aaliyah's death still affects her former boyfriend, Damon Dash, to this day.

The Roc-A-Fella Records co-founder was in a serious relationship with Aaliyah before her tragic death in a plane crash in the Bahamas in 2001. Dash opens up about his connection to Aaliyah on Thursday's episode of Growing Up Hip Hop, and only ET has an exclusive clip.

"The type of love that I had with Aaliyah, I didn't think I was going to be able to find with anybody else," Dash, who is currently dating Raquel Horn, says in the clip. "It was that kind of like, we friends, and I never thought I'd be able to find someone that cool."

Horn says that Aaliyah remains an active part of her relationship with Dash, while his son, Dame "Boogie" Dash, recalls the devastation his father felt following Aaliyah's death.

"I believe I was around my preteen years when Aaliyah and my father were together. Aaliyah, she just liked to have a lot of fun. She was like a big kid," he shares. "I still remember the day when Aaliyah died. I wasn't with my father at the time. My cousins and I heard it, it was like 10 of us, we're just all crying down the line. And then I saw my dad the following day, and he was just devastated."

"I actually never saw him that low. I feel like, emotionally, he had hit rock bottom. It was probably one of the worst days we ever had," Boogie adds.

Dash opened up more about Aaliyah last month, amid the release of Lifetime's Surviving R. Kelly. Aaliyah had a relationship with the producer when she was underage, and according to Dash, it was so painful to look back on that the young singer couldn't even discuss it. Kelly has denied all allegations of abuse.



“I watched some of it yesterday, as much as I could tolerate,” Dash told Kenyatta “the Hip-Hop Motivator." “And I’m not gonna lie, as a human I was tight. I was tight about a couple of things. Number one, there was a girl that was trying to talk about it and couldn’t. And I remember Aaliyah trying to talk about it and she couldn’t. She just would leave it at ‘that dude was a bad man.’”



“And I didn’t really wanna know what he did to the extent that I might feel the need… to deal with it. Just ‘cause that’s what a man does," he added. "But it just was so much hurt for her to revisit it. It was like, ‘I wouldn’t even wanna revisit it without a professional.’ Whatever got done was terrible.”

Growing Up Hip Hop airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on WE tv.

