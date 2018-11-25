Dancing With the Stars: Juniors bid farewell to another dynamic dancing duo on Sunday.

During a fun and enthusiastic "Time Machine" Night -- where each routine was based, thematically, on a different era of music and dance -- on Week 7 of the hit show, the five remaining pint-sized partners hit the dance floor to wow the judges.

Despite everyone giving it their all, hosts Jordan Fisher and Frankie Muniz were given the unfortunate task of revealing which couple would be packing their bags after weeks of hard work and impressive effort: Mandla Morris and pro Brightyn Brems -- mentored by Cheryl Burke.

The elimination leaves four remaining teams, who are all now a step closer to victory. Here's what judges Val Chmerkovskiy, Mandy Moore and Adam Rippon thought of their performances.

Miles Brown & Rylee Arnold, mentored by Lindsay Arnold

Dance style: Jive

Dance Era for "Time Machine" Night: The 1950s

Song: "Rock Around the Clock" by Bill Haley & His Comets

Judges' Comments: Mandy gleefully said Miles is in it to win it, while Val praised the performance for having "so much soul!"

Total score: 28/30

Mackenzie Ziegler & Sage Rosen, mentored by Gleb Savchenko

Dance style: Jazz

Dance Era for "Time Machine" Night: The 1980s

Song: "Call Me Maybe" by Carly Rae Jepsen

Judges' Comments: The judges all loved her as a dancer, but agreed that she needs more emotion in her performance.

Total score: 26/30

Ariana Greenblatt & Artyon Celestine, mentored by Brandon Armstrong

Dance style: Quickstep

Dance Era for "Time Machine" Night: The 1940s

Song: "Classic" by MKTO

Judges' Comments: The judges said the dance was "terrific" and left them wanting even more.

Total score: 27/30

Sky Brown & JT Church, mentored by Alan Bersten

Dance style: Charleston

Dance Era for "Time Machine" Night: The 1920s

Song: "A Little Party Never Killed Nobody (All We Got)" by Fergie feat. Q-Tip & GoonRock

Judges' Comments: The judges roundly loved the performance, praising the pair for their "good work" on the routine.

Total score: 27/30

Dancing With the Stars: Juniors airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. Watch the video below to hear more on what Ariana Greenblatt is thankful for this year. She revealed her "top three" during a recent visit to ET:

