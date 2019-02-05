'Dancing With the Stars' Returning for Fall Season, ABC Confirms

Dancing With the Stars is coming back... in the fall.

Fans were shocked when ABC revealed in December that they wouldn't be airing a spring season of DWTS, but according to ABC Entertainment President Karey Burke, the show will definitely be back later this year.

"I can confirm that it will definitely be returning in the fall," she told reporters at the network's Winter Television Critics Association press tour on Tuesday.

As for whether the show will return to its twice-a-year format, Burke said ABC is "in conversations" about it. "[The DWTS team is] coming in soon to talk... about their plans for the fall, and we'll discuss it then."

During an interview with ET shortly after the news broke that there would not be a spring season, pro Sharna Burgess -- who won season 27 with partner Bobby Bones -- admitted she was "incredibly surprised" by the decision.

"So, I don't know if they are planning anything that might be a surprise in the summer," she exclaimed. "Maybe there's [another] Juniors. [But] I don't have info, don't quote me on it! It's just a guess on my part."

Burgess continued, adding that the show was still trying to "confirm" its return date, but insisted the series will indeed be back on TV screens.

"This show is such a fan favorite," she reasoned. "I mean, come on, it's not going anywhere! We're gonna do 30, 35, maybe 45 seasons! I'll have babies and be married, retired by that point, but this is DWTS... it isn't going anywhere."

