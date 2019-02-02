Sharna Burgess is hitting the judge's table!

TheDancing With the Starspro is taking her talents to Australia's version of the show, she confirms to ET. She'll be joining the competition series' next season as its sole female judge, alongside Craig Revel Horwood and Tristan MacManus. People was first to report the news.

"I couldn’t be more honored and excited to be a judge for DWTS Australia. All my seven years of being a DWTS pro and having the three best judges ever as examples has well prepared me for this," the Australian beauty tells ET. "I can’t wait! It feels so right!”

“Though I’m taking it home to Australia for a few months and a new adventure, I will still be back for season 28 [of DWTS in the US]!” she adds.

Stars beware, judgement day is coming 😱 Introducing our judges: Craig Revel Horwood, Sharna Burges & Tristan MacManus. Posted by Dancing With The Stars Australia on Saturday, February 2, 2019

Fans were shocked when ABC revealed in December that they wouldn't be airing a spring season of DWTS. During an interview with ET shortly after the news broke -- Burgess, who won season 27 with partner Bobby Bones -- admitted she was "incredibly surprised" by the decision.

"Of course, we have [American] Idol now on ABC, and we did try a four-week season last year and it was not a fan favorite," she explained, referring to DWTS: Athletes. "Although it was great, it was just too short for us."

"So, I don't know if they are planning anything that might be a surprise in the summer," she exclaimed. "Maybe there's [another] Juniors. [But] I don't have info, don't quote me on it! It's just a guess on my part."

Burgess told ET in December that DWTS was still trying to "confirm" its return date, but insisted the series will indeed be back on TV screens.

"This show is such a fan favorite," she reasoned. "I mean, come on, it's not going anywhere! We're gonna do 30, 35, maybe 45 seasons! I'll have babies and be married, retired by that point, but this is DWTS... it isn't going anywhere."

See more in the video below.

Additional reporting by Katie Krause and Angelique Jackson.

RELATED CONTENT:

Sharna Burgess Says She's Had to Shut Down 'DWTS' Partners Who've Hit on Her

Sharna Burgess Teases What's Next for 'Dancing With the Stars' (Exclusive)

Sharna Burgess on Loving 'Her Curves and Muscles' (Exclusive)

Related Gallery