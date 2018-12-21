Just like her fans, Sharna Burgess was shocked to learn that there's not going to be a spring season of Dancing With the Stars!

ET recently caught up with the 33-year-old reigning mirrorball champion in Los Angeles, where she discussed the future of the ABC dance competition show.

"When the news came out I was incredibly surprised," Burgess, who won first place with radio personality Bobby Bones during season 27, told ET's Katie Krause. "I knew it was a bit of a conversation, there was a buzz about it."

"Of course, we have [American] Idol now on ABC, and we did try a four-week season last year and it was not a fan favorite," she added, referring to DWTS: Athletes. "Although it was great, it was just too, too short for us."

Burgess continued on, offering up some teasers and suggestions for what ABC can do from here to keep fans entertained and happy.

"So, I don't know if they are planning anything that might be a surprise in the summer," she exclaimed. "Maybe there's [another] Juniors. [But] I don't have info, don't quote me on it! it's just a guess on my part."

So, with more free time now, what do Burgess and her fellow dance pros have planned for 2019?

"We're trying to figure out what we wanna do with that spring/summer time for us," she explained, claiming there will still be a season 28 of the show. "We're going to confirm that date."

"This show is such a fan favorite," she continued. "I mean, come on, it's not going anywhere! We're gonna do 30, 35, maybe 45 seasons! I'll have babies and be married, retired by that point, but this is DWTS... it isn't going anywhere."

ET confirmed earlier this month that the regular season of DWTS is not on ABC's schedule for spring 2019. However, a source close to production anticipates that the show will still return for the fall season.

"I'm actually kind of excited," Burgess exclaimed. "Now it's all settled in, that people are gonna miss us for a little second."

Hear more DWTS news in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

'Dancing With the Stars' Will Not Air Next Spring

Bobby Bones Responds to Neil Patrick Harris' 'Dancing With the Stars' Shade

'Dancing With the Stars: Juniors' Crowns First Mirrorball Champion -- Find Out Who Won!

Related Gallery