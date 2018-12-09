The first-ever Dancing With the Stars: Juniors mirrorball trophy goes to...

Sky Brown, her pro partner, JT Church, and mentor Alan Bersten!

The exciting news was announced at the end of Sunday's finale following a night of show-stopping performances by all four finalists vying for the top prize. And we gotta admit, we totally saw Sky's win coming!

"I don't let anything stop me!" Sky, a pro skateboarder and surfer, told ET way back when the show first kicked off. "Like, if somebody says, 'You can't do it,' just do it."

ABC/Eric McCandless

Even though the other finalists -- Ariana Greenblatt, Mackenzie Ziegler and Miles Brown -- didn't go home with a mirrorball, they couldn't be more thankful for the experience or the friends they made on the show. While chatting with ET throughout the season, the three talented stars recalled their favorite memories from the competition.

ABC/Eric McCandless

"I decided to do the show because I just love dancing," Ariana, who was partnered with Artyon Celestine and mentored by Brandon Armstrong, gushed to ET. "I may not be good at it, but Iove it for sure! I watched the adult show for years and years and years, and I just wanted to show everybody that I can try to dance and be myself and really show off my personality."

Her secret to making it this far in the competition? Channeling two of her icons in the ballroom!

"Beyonce, 'cause she just works it!" Ariana gushed. "And the second one would probably have to be Cardi B. She just owns it no matter what."

ABC/Eric McCandless

For Miles, who had taken a few dance classes before the show, one of his favorite memories was improving his skills. All thanks to help from his pro partner, Rylee Arnold, and her older sister, Lindsay Arnold, as their mentor.

"I've been dancing, like, my whole life but I wasn't doing this certain sort of styles of dance," the Black-ish star explained.

ABC/Eric McCandless

It was a similar story for Dance Moms alum Mackenzie, who competed alongside Sage Rosen with Gleb Savchenko as their mentor. "I kind of quit dance for a little bit," she said. "To finally get back to dancing but like in a completely different way. [I was] so excited for it ... and to get to learn ballroom because it's another thing that I can do [now]."

See highlights from one of her final routines in the video below:

RELATED CONTENT:

'DWTS: Juniors' Sneak Peek: Mackenzie Ziegler Slays Finals Routine to Her Own Song 'What If' (Exclusive)

'Dancing With the Stars: Juniors' Cuts Competition Down to Four Couples -- See Who Got Sent Home

'DWTS: Juniors': Ariana Greenblatt on What She's Most Thankful for Ahead of Giving Thanks Night (Exclusive)

Related Gallery