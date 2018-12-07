Slay, Mackenzie Ziegler!

The Dancing With the Stars: Juniors finale is just two days away, but before the show kicks off on Sunday, ET has an exclusive clip to hold you over.

In the sneak peek footage from the upcoming holiday special, the 14-year-old singer takes the stage with her pro partner, Sage Rosen, and mentor, Gleb Savchenko, for a spicy trio Cha Cha set to her own original song, "What If."

Watch in the player above!

From sharp movements to insane lifts, Ziegler proves exactly why she has come so far in this competition. It's an arguably flawless performance but will it be enough to get her a mirrorball trophy?

In addition to the trio dances, the remaining four contestants will also perform a festive freestyle dance before hosts Jordan Fisher and Frankie Muniz announce the first-ever DWTS: Juniors champion at the end of the show, airing Sunday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

In the meantime, watch the video below to hear more from the finalists.

RELATED CONTENT:

'Dancing With the Stars: Juniors' Cuts Competition Down to Four Couples -- See Who Got Sent Home

'DWTS: Juniors': Ariana Greenblatt on What She's Most Thankful for Ahead of Giving Thanks Night (Exclusive)

'Dancing With the Stars: Juniors' Eliminates Sixth Couple

Related Gallery