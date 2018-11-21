Bobby Bones is still riding high from his Dancing With the Starswin.

The radio personality, who won the mirrorball trophy with partner Sharna Burgess on Monday's season finale of DWTS, took to Instagram on Tuesday to thank his fans for making it happen -- and respond to Neil Patrick Harris' apparent shade.

Following Bones' win over Milo Manheim, Evanna Lynch and Alexis Ren, the How I Met Your Mother star tweeted that the show's results "just confirmed" why he doesn't watch Dancing With the Stars. But Bones wasn't insulted by the jab; as he explained on Instagram, he's just happy to be on Harris' radar.

Dancing With the Stars just confirmed why I don’t watch Dancing With the Stars. — Neil Patrick Harris (@ActuallyNPH) November 20, 2018

“I’m such a big fan of Neil Patrick Harris, I don’t even care. I’m just happy he acknowledged that I existed,” Bones said in the video, which he captioned, "A message from me to you . And to @nph . 😂😂😂."

ET spoke with Bones and Burgess after their big win on Monday, where they admitted they were totally surprised to be DWTS champions.

"We were shocked," Bones confessed. "You have to think about it, [when] we started the show, I had never danced before!"

"She got stuck with someone -- she's done [the show with] athletes and people that are like super [talented], she got Nick Carter and Antonio Brown, and then all of a sudden she gets Gumby," he added. "I cannot believe we won."

"This is probably the sweetest win that I could have had over seven [years]," said Burgess, who finally won after 12 seasons as a pro. "The journey that we had together, what we represented, and to hold a mirrorball trophy at the end of that, it's beautiful."

