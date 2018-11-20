Ouch!

Neil Patrick Harris did not seem to be impressed by this season’s finale of Dancing With the Stars, which aired live on Monday night.

The 45-year-old actor and performer took to Twitter to throw a little shade at the ABC competition show, writing, "Dancing With the Stars just confirmed why I don’t watch Dancing With the Stars.”

Harris didn’t clarify exactly what offended him about the finale, but many were surprised to see DJ Bobby Bones and his partner Sharna Burgess take home the coveted Mirrorball Trophy after the pair failed the receive the highest scores from the judges.

They were competing against contestants Alexis Ren, Evanna Lynch, and Milo Manheim, but came out victorious and no one was more surprised than them.

“We were shocked, “ Bobby told ET’s Katie Krause after his win. “You have to think about it, [when] we started the show, I had never danced before… I cannot believe we won.”

