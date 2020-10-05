'Dancing With the Stars': ET Will Be Live Blogging Week 4!

Dancing With the Stars returns on Monday for the fourth week of competition, and the stars are getting emotional for "Top 13 Night."

After the season's second elimination last week, the 13 celebs who are still standing -- along with their pro partners -- will be duking it out for the mirrorball trophy when they hit the stage and reflect on emotional, important and formative moments from their pasts.

As Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough and Bruno Tonioli judge and score the performances -- and new host Tyra Banks adds her own commentary to the competition -- ET will be following along throughout the two-hour episode to break down all the best dances, emotional moments and most shocking scores.

The show kicks off on Monday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC, and ET is bringing you all the highlights in real time with our live blog coverage below!

Last week, fans had to bid farewell to Tiger King star and big cat activist Carole Baskin, who was the second star to leave the competition after NBA legend Charles Oakley in week 2.

Meanwhile, AJ McLean recently spoke with ET and teased the Backstreet Boys performance he's got planned for this week.

McLean and pro partner Cheryl Burke will be performing a Cha Cha set to "Larger Than Life," and McLean hinted that fans can expect some familiar faces to be a part of the number. Check out the video below to hear more.

