'Dancing With the Stars': Suni Lee Brilliantly Recreates Her Foxtrot in Semifinals -- Live Updates
Dancing With the Stars returns Monday for the season 30 semifinals, and the competition is heating up in a big way! With the six remaining couples getting ready to duke it out on the dance floor, ET is following along throughout the two-hour spectacular to break down all the best performances and the most surprising moments.
As the couples dance their hearts out with two different numbers in the same night -- an original dance and a redemption dance -- judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Len Goodman, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough will be giving feedback and doling out their scores -- all before another sure-to-be-painful double elimination!
After last week's truly shocking conclusion, which saw Olivia Jade and Jimmie Allen get the boot, tonight the remaining stars will be giving it their all for a shot at the season 30 finals and the coveted mirrorball trophy.
The fun kicks off on Monday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC, and ET will be covering all the highlights in real time.
Melora and Artem 'Don't Want to Wait' for the Finals5:20 PM:
For Melora and Artem, they are getting some redemption help from Len and a chance to recreate their Week 2 rumba.
The pair have come so far in such a short amount of time, and as the two owned the stage for their rumba, set to Paula Cole's "I Don't Want to Wait," it was a thing of beauty.
"Mission accomplished!" Len marvels.
Bruno says the dance is "compelling" and "beautiful."
Len awards the duo a perfect 10, while Carrie Ann gives an 8 for some reason, and then Derek and Bruno both gave 9s for a total of 36 out of 40.
Cody and Cheryl Get to Redo Their Salsa5:09 PM:
This week, the first dance of the night for each couples is a redemption dance, and for Cody and Cheryl, they're getting the chance to do the week 2 salsa that they weren't able to perform because they each had COVID.
During week 2, the judges had to judge their rehearsal studio footage, so under Bruno's guidance the pair are hitting the dance floor to give it a real go.
Without a doubt, it's a fun performance and clearly an improvement over the first time around.
"Were starting the race to the finals with a bang!" Bruno shares.
"That was an action-packed full-on salsa," Len marvels.
The scores are likely to be decent -- but we have to wait until after the commercials to find out what they are!
