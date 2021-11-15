Dancing With the Stars returns Monday for the season 30 semifinals, and the competition is heating up in a big way! With the six remaining couples getting ready to duke it out on the dance floor, ET is following along throughout the two-hour spectacular to break down all the best performances and the most surprising moments.

As the couples dance their hearts out with two different numbers in the same night -- an original dance and a redemption dance -- judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Len Goodman, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough will be giving feedback and doling out their scores -- all before another sure-to-be-painful double elimination!

After last week's truly shocking conclusion, which saw Olivia Jade and Jimmie Allen get the boot, tonight the remaining stars will be giving it their all for a shot at the season 30 finals and the coveted mirrorball trophy.

The fun kicks off on Monday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC, and ET will be covering all the highlights in real time.

JoJo Siwa Details Her Mid-Dance Injury on 'DWTS' (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

RELATED CONTENT:

'DWTS' Janet Jackson Night Ends With a Shocking Double Elimination

The Miz Talks 'DWTS' Elimination and 15-Pound Weight Loss

JoJo Siwa in 'Really Happy Place' Thanks to 'Dancing With the Stars'

Val Chmerkovskiy Says This Will 'Probably' Be His Last 'DWTS' Season

Olivia Jade Reveals Whether Mom Lori Loughlin Would Consider Doing ‘DWTS’ (Exclusive)

Related Gallery