Dancing With the Stars is back just one night after their emotional Most Memorable Year Night, and this time took the celeb contestants back to their high school days with Prom Night!

Disco hits, retro style and a whole lot of fun, Tuesday's Prom Night proved to be the perfect balance to Monday's heartstring-tugging theme and brought out the best from a number of talented couples.

Host Tyra Banks and co-host Alfonso Ribeiro emceed the proceedings as stalwart judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Len Goodman, Derek Hough and Bruno Tonioli critiqued and scored the fun, high-energy performances.

Here's a look at some of the best, most Prom-worthy routines of the night, and a breakdown of which celebs are already leading the pack as front runners in the race for the Mirrorball trophy. Scroll to the bottom to see who got the boot at the end of Tuesday's wild episode.

Heidi D'Amelio and Artem Chigvintsev

Elegance, flawless charm, sensuality. Heidi has repeatedly proven just how good she is at communicating these vibes effortlessly and her Prom Night performance just continued to show how much of a force she is this season.

Style of Dance: Jazz

Song: "Girls Just Want to Have Fun" by Cyndi Lauper

Judges' Feedback: "I liked the whole routine," Len shared. "Girls just want to have fun and you looked as though you were out there, having fun."

Final Score (Carrie Ann, Len, Derek, Bruno): 33 (8, 9, 8, 8)



Shangela & Gleb Savchenko

Shangela paid tribute to Jennifer Lopez in her routine, hitting the dance floor in a green dress with a plunging neckline and she slayed with a song that showed off all her charisma.

Style of Dance: Cha-cha-cha

Song: "Waiting for Tonight" by Jennifer Lopez

Judges' Feedback: "That intro was a main event!" Derek marveled. "The energy in this room, the audience... you were fantastic! I loved it!"

Final Score: 35 (9, 8, 9, 9)



Charli D'Amelio and Mark Ballas

As Charli explains in the pre-taped package, she didn't really have a prom night, so to speak, so she wanted to just tell a fun prom story. So, kicking off her number with Mark with a creative text-message exchange, the incredible performance was met with resounding cheers from the crowd.

Style of Dance: Jive

Song: "You Make My Dreams" by Hall & Oates

Judges' Feedback: "You are a fantastic dancer and that routine, I loved it!" Len gushed. "You were sorta sassy out there, which I loved to see. Your personality shone through!"

Bruno praised her, declaring, "You are a dancing dream!"

Final Score: 38 (9, 10, 9, 10)



Gabby Windey and Val Chmerkovskiy

The dance was great. You know how you can tell it was objectively great? Because they scored the first perfect score of the entire season! (Some feel that Charli should have gotten that honor for her dance last night, but that's the not point!)

Style of Dance: Tango

Song: "Good Girls Go Bad" by Cobra Starship.

Judges' Feedback: "That was great! What you did was very, very special. You had a twinkle in your eye tonight. It was sexy and it was fun!" Bruno shared.

"You had the most gorgeous, wide frame, the most amazing legs, it was everything you want to see in a tango," Derek praised. "Everything about that was perfect."

Final Score: 38 (10, 10, 10, 10)



Jordin Sparks and Brandon Armstrong

Jordin told a story about the surreal feeling at her prom when her own song played and how cool and awkward it was to dance to her own song. However, there was nothing awkward about her beautiful, purple-clad performance that showed her tender, emotional side in a perfect way.

Style of Dance: Contemporary

Song: "No Air" by Jordin Sparks & Chris Brown

Judges' Feedback: "Contemporary is all about expressing the human condition through art and movement, and that is what was so spectacular about this," Carrie Ann shared.

Final Score: 38 (9, 8, 8, 8)



Wayne Brady and Witney Carson

This whole performance is fueled by some teenage heartbreak when Wayne's prom date ditched him at the dance. However, Witney was by his side the whole time as the delivered a next-level routine that raised the bar for the entire season.

Style of Dance: Samba

Song: "It Takes Two" by Rob Base & DJ E-Z Rock

Judges' Feedback: "You two are the king and queen of Samba!" Bruno declared.

"That was the breakthrough dance," Carrie Ann added. "All that training paid off right now!"

"This rarely happens," Len said, before standing up to give Wayne a standing ovation.

Final Score: 40 (10, 10, 10, 10)

Dance Marathon

Apparently, the second part of tonight's competition is a dance marathon. Which just seems logistically complicated and possibly something of a trainwreck if it doesn't go exactly right.

The first half of the dance marathon is a hustle marathon set to "Hot Stuff" by Donna Summer. The couples that survive the hustle marathon got to move on to the Lindy Hop marathon, set to "Jump, Jive an' Wail" by The Brian Setzer Orchestra.

After nearly eight minutes of dancing, it was Jessie James Decker and Alan Bersten who wound up earning a whole slew of extra bonus points! (Spoiler alert: This probably is the deciding factor in saving them.)



The Elimination

This week was the first real surprising elimination of the season!

After Tyra and Alfonso revealed which couples were safe, it all came down to Joseph Baena and Daniella Karagach as well as Heidi D'Amelio and Artem Chigvintsev.

Jessie James was in the bottom three, but the bonus points really came in handy for them this week, thus saving them to dance another day.

After the judges voted, the results came back with three votes to save Heidi and only one for Joseph. This marked the unexpected conclusion to Joseph's DWTS journey, which left him notably emotional as he bid his fellow contestants farewell.

Dancing With the Stars returns next Monday at 8 p.m. ET, 5 p.m. PT on Disney+.

