The Dancing With the Stars: Live! 2020 Tour kicked off in Richmond, Virginia, on Thursday, and needless to say, things got extra spicy!

During night one of the nationwide tour, the dance pros and celebrity guest Ally Brooke surprised the crowd with an unannounced appearance from Sean Spicer, and only ET has exclusive pics from his hilarious onstage performance.

About midway through the second half of the show, the former White House press secretary, who was seated in the audience, was brought up by Valentin Chmerkovskiy. All in perfect time to get a lap dance from mirrorball champion Alan Bersten, as the male pros were performing a dance to "I Gotcha" by Joe Tex!

As the pics prove, Spicer and Bersten couldn't help themselves from breaking out into laughter, clearly unable to take the sexy routine seriously.

Spicer was later reunited with his season 28 partner, Lindsay Arnold, who took the mic to chat with the crowd about what craziness just ensued onstage.

Following Spicer's elimination from DWTS in November 2019, Spicer and his fill-in partner, Jenna Johnson, stopped by ET to discuss his time on the show.

"I'm actually pretty relaxed. It's mixed," he said of getting eliminated ahead of the semifinals. "A little disappointed, I had a great time, a great run. But this is the point in the competition where we let the really good people go on."

"More than anything, what I wanted to show people is that you can take this diverse group of people together, enjoy each other's company and support each other. There's no rooting against somebody," he continued. "I knew there was going to be some backlash when I did it and we prepared for it. I'm not sure that I prepared for as much and as soon. But I tried to not look at a ton of it, and a lot of it just made me stronger in the sense of going, 'All right, let's go out there and work harder, make it a better experience and show people that we're having a good time, working hard and making progress.' And it all worked."

