Danica McKellar is speaking out following Christmas at the Drive-In co-star Neal Bledsoe's exit from the Great American Family network after Candace Cameron Bure shared that GAF will not feature same-sex couples in their movies but instead focus on "traditional marriage."

While speaking to Fox News Digital at ChristmasCon on Saturday, McKellar said that while she supports the LGBTQIA+ community, she does not agree with Bledsoe's "interpretation" of Bure's comments.

"Neal is a wonderful person. He's such a great actor and I have enjoyed working with him so much. He and I both share our love and support of the LGBT community for sure… I don't agree with his interpretation of her comments. I just didn't see them the same way," the Wonder Years alum shared.

She continued, "[Bure] started the sentence with 'I think,' which is not definitive, and she ended it with 'at its core,' which doesn't mean exclusively. I don't agree with his interpretation, but I love him to death and I wish him well."

Bledsoe released a statement earlier this month announcing his exit, and his hopes for GAF to change their stance in the future.

As an artist, I yearn to be proud of the work I create. But, the thought that my work could be used to deliberately discriminate against anyone horrifies and infuriates me," he said in part. "I hope GAF will change, but until everyone can be represented in their films with pride, my choice is clear."

McKellar previously shared her stance on the GAF controversy on Instagram, in which she stressed to her followers that she celebrates all forms of love.

"I'd like to set the record straight about something. I'm a new Christian, and I'm so grateful for that. 🙏 As I always have, I celebrate all forms of healthy love between adults, and I support representation. I was thrilled to have a role in a couple episodes of Home Economics earlier this year, and my husband and I were privileged to attend my good friend's beautiful wedding to his husband earlier this year in Mexico," McKellar explained. "At the time, we commented that it was one of the purest expressions of love we had ever seen."

"The idea that Christianity would judge any form of love simply baffles me," she added. "I'm still new to my faith journey, but as far as I can tell, Jesus loves and includes everyone. That's kind of His thing..."

Bure's comments have received plenty of backlash from fellow celebrities, including her Full House co-star, Jodie Sweetin. Despite the disdain over her anti-LGBTQIA+ remarks, the 46-year-old actress defended her comments to ET, in which she blamed the media for fanning "flames of conflict and hate."

"We need Christmas more than ever. I am a devoted Christian. Which means that I believe that every human being bears the image of God. Because of that, I am called to love all people, and I do," the actress' statement read in part. "If you know me, you know that I am a person who loves fiercely and indiscriminately. My heart yearns to build bridges and bring people one step closer to God, to love others well, and to simply be a reflection of God's huge love for all of us."

RELATED CONTENT:

Great American Family Star Neal Bledsoe Announces Network Exit

Candace Cameron Bure and Jodie Sweetin in 'Pretty Serious' Dispute

Maren Morris Comments on Candace Cameron Bure's Controversy

Candace Cameron Bure 'Upset' With Jodie Sweetin for Disagreeing Publicly, Source Says This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Related Gallery