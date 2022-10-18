Daniel Craig Receives Same Royal Honor as His Character James Bond
Daniel Craig Reveals Queen Elizabeth Made a Joke at His Expense
Inside Queen Elizabeth’s Relationship With Meghan Markle and Kat…
Prince William Gives Update on Queen Elizabeth's Corgis
Queen Elizabeth: Cause of Death Revealed
King Charles III Releases First Portrait as New British Sovereign
Queen 'Ultimately Died of a Broken Heart' After Prince Philip's …
Queen Elizabeth II's Death: Expert Details What's Next for the B…
Princess Charlotte’s Homage to Queen Elizabeth at Her Funeral Ex…
Inside Prince William and Kate Middleton’s First Official Visit …
‘Don’t Worry Darling’: Olivia Wilde Addresses Spit-gate and ‘Ms…
Queen Elizabeth Smiles in Photo Taken Days Before Her Death at B…
Prince William and Prince Harry Reunite at Queen Elizabeth II Fu…
Khloé Kardashian Cries Over Tristan Thompson Cheating Scandal in…
Josh Duhamel Shares Details From His Recent Wedding to Audra Mar…
Kaley Cuoco on Her Love-at-First-Sight ‘Meet Cute’ With Boyfrien…
‘Big Sky’: Reba McEntire on Joining Season 3 and Working With Bo…
'90 Day Fiancé': Yara Is in Tears Finding Out About the Russian …
Kanye West Apologizes to Kim Kardashian for Social Media Antics
ET Starchives Full House Turns 35
Craig, Daniel Craig. The 54-year-old British James Bond star had a bit of deja vu on Tuesday, visiting Windsor Castle to receive The Order of St. Michael and St. George -- the same honor held by his iconic character.
Craig received the accolade not for serving as an international spy but rather for his contribution to film and theatre. He was presented with the honor from Princess Anne, the second oldest child of the late Queen Elizabeth II.
Craig has a long history of meeting members of the royal family, thanks to his work in the Bond franchise. To open the 2012 London Olympics, Craig filmed a sketch as 007 with the queen, which ended with them parachuting into the Millennium Stadium.
During an appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert in February, Craig opened up about shooting the sketch with the late monarch.
He described the queen as "very funny," saying she "wants to crack a joke" and "crack a joke about me."
"We were having our photographs taken and she went, 'Oh no, he's the one that doesn't smile,'" Craig said with a laugh before adding, "Fair enough."
Queen Elizabeth II died at the age of 96 on Sept. 8. Her son, King Charles III, succeeded her on the throne.
RELATED CONTENT:
Daniel Craig Shares the Joke Queen Elizabeth Made at His Expense
Watch Daniel Craig Deliver the Iconic James Bond Line One Last Time
Daniel Craig Kept Staring at This Royal During James Bond Premiere