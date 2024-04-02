D'Arcy Carden is open to pulling off a mini-reunion of The Good Place on Ted Danson and Mike Schur's new comedy show, A Classic Agent.

While speaking with ET on Monday, the Emmy-nominated actress, 44, opened up about her new podcast, WikiHole, and the famous guests she has lined up for the show, including some of her Barry, Broad City, and The Good Place co-stars. The audio series follows Carden hosting notable names like Kumail Nanjiani, Adam Pally, Ellie Kemper and more in a Wikipedia-inspired trivia game, jumping from one Wiki page to another and testing contestants on their random knowledge.

For the Shotgun Wedding star, when it comes to bringing The Good Place creator, 48, and the Cheers alum, 76, on her show and vice versa, it's more about working out the timing and details than anything else. She tells ET that she will "for sure" have Danson on Wikihole and is currently thinking of who she might be able to have play against Schur for an episode, mentioning Jeopardy! champ/host Ken Jennings as a potential contender. Jennings was on the same episode of The $100,000 Pyramid as her in 2023.

Carden says it's the close friendships and working relationship she has maintained with Schur, Danson and the rest of the cast since the hit NBC series ended in 2020 that ultimately leaves her optimistic about joining the new Netflix show, even in a guest role.

"I think potentially," Carden says of appearing on A Special Agent. "Mike Schur does like to work with people over and over again so I think it -- the odds are ever in my favor... I’m hoping for a for a little spot."

'The Good Place' stars Manny Jacinto, William Jackson Harper and D'Arcy Carden with series creator Mike Schur - Getty Images

Those chances increase exponentially when one remembers that of the cast announced thus far for the new series, three additional cast members outside of Danson are featured players from The Good Place. Among those filling out the cast are Eugene Cordero, Marc Evan Jackson and Jama Williamson. All three actors have also appeared on two of Schur's other big shows, Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Parks and Recreation. For those shows, Schur served as executive producer alongside Dan Goor and Greg Daniels, respectively.

"I'm such a huge Mike Schur fan that I, you know, I can't believe I got to be on a show of his," Carden tells ET. "He is as good and wonderful and funny and cool in person as you hope he is, he's like the real deal. I really would follow him to the ends of the Earth."

In January, Netflix first announced that Danson and Schur were teaming back up for the spy comedy that follows a retired man who becomes a mole in an investigation at a San Francisco retirement residence. The cast also includes Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Stephanie Beatriz, Gilmore Girls actress Sally Struthers, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia's Mary Elizabeth Ellis and others.

Ted Danson and D'Arcy Carden as Michael and Janet in NBC's 'The Good Place' - NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Until she gets that phone call, though, Carden is focusing all of her energy on both her podcast and her new film, The Gutter, which recently premiered at SXSW and stars Susan Sarandon, Shameik Moore, Paul Reiser, Jay Ellis, Jackée Harry and Adam Brody. The movie debuted to rave reviews, with Variety calling it the "brash and boisterous broad comedy that has largely been missing from multiplexes in recent years."

The actress -- who earned her first Emmy nomination for playing Janet on The Good Place -- says the upcoming film is "so insane" she almost didn't take on a role. Against her "better judgment," she joined the project, calling it the "funniest thing" she has done to date.

"It's a bowling comedy where I play a character named Skunk and we just had so much fun. I can't believe people will see it," Carden says. "It's such a wild script, it's so insane -- it's the most insane script I've ever read in my life."

The film has yet to receive a theatrical release date following its premiere in March.

D'Arcy Carden at the SXSW premiere of 'The Gutter' in March 2024 - Getty Images

The lack of a release date for The Gutter only gives the recent Broadway alum (she made her debut in The Thanksgiving Play in 2023) more of an opportunity to promote her new podcast. As for how she would pitch Wikihole to potential listeners, Carden says it's the perfect project for anyone looking to learn something and have fun doing it.

"I do think funny people playing trivia is a totally apt description," she says. "It's funny or interesting that it kind of mirrors what we do in real life with the internet and with Wikipedia in particular."

Carden points to her own "internet-induced ADHD" as the inspiration for the show, saying that rather than looking at the situation negatively and considering it a problem, she found the solution to be clear: turn it into a competition.

"How many times a day do you find yourself going to your phone or your computer to look up something and then, like, five minutes, 30 seconds, 30 minutes later you're like, 'How did I get here? How did I start… what was I looking up again?'" she says."That is something that we do every day so we thought we would make a really fun game show about it."

When it comes to her own Wikipedia page (which she says she doesn't check), aside from meeting her husband at Disneyland and the fact that she used to nanny for Bill Hader before they worked together on Barry, the actress joked about another unbelievable (and completely made up) tidbit that she would like to see added to the website.

"D'Arcy has saved over six infants from burning buildings -- separate, six separate burning buildings -- and is recognized countrywide as a hero," Carden quipped. "One of the cities was San Francisco, three in New York -- it’s crazy here -- and then one was in Tulsa. And if you want to go down a Wiki hole of Tulsa, you’ll see that Bill Hader is from Tulsa."

